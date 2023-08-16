Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket. Riaz ends a 15-year career in international cricket, having made his Pakistan debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe on 2 February, 2008.

Riaz, however, will continue playing franchise cricket.

“Stepping off the international pitch. After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!,” Riaz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Riaz, 38, has played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Pakistan. He has taken 83, 120 and 34 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.

The left-arm fast bowler last played for Pakistan in a T20I against New Zealand in December 2020.

In a press release, Wahab Riaz said it was a “privilege” to have played for Pakistan.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world,” said Wahab.

“I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have,” added the veteran in the release.

Wahab was last seen on the cricket field during Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year, when he represented Peshawar Zalmi.

Wahab was appointed as caretaker sports minister of Punjab province in January this year.