Dubai: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas is looking for a chance to play for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“The senior players in the squad deserved to get a chance before me, I am trying my best and will perform to the best of my ability, whenever given a chance to play by the team management," Cricket Pakistan quoted Abbas, as saying.

The fast-bowler credited the domestic cricket as it helped him develop new skills and improve his armoury on the field.

“County cricket has helped me but I will give more credit to domestic cricket in Pakistan, both of them have helped me grow as a cricketer,” he said.

Abbas, who had a lean patch in the recent Test series against New Zealand and South Africa, would be hoping to make a mark in the PSL to fine tune his form.

“The last couple of series did not go well but that was due to my shoulder injury, hopefully, I will put up a better show in the next series,” he said.

Apart from the PSL, Abbas is hopeful to make a foray into Pakistan's World Cup squad, with an aim to become the game-changer for the team.

“I have been putting in the hard yards in order to come in the reckoning for World Cup. I will give it my best shot if selectors give me the opportunity to represent Pakistan in the mega event,” Abbas said.

In their next assignment, Pakistan will take on Australia in a five-match ODI series, beginning from 22 March.