Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas eager to make his mark in PSL 4
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas is looking for a chance to play for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 28th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 28th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Feb 28th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Bengaluru: Visitors need 191 runs to win series
-
With Tuesday's air strike on JeM base in Balakot, India's subtle response neutralises Pakistan's carefully-crafted deception
-
Follow Michael Cohen testimony in US Congress LIVE: High drama unfolds at 10 am ET as Donald Trump's former fixer begins blockbuster tell-all
-
State Bank of India has found fraud worth Rs 7,951.3 cr in April-December: RTI reply
-
For Ayodhya residents, peace more important than Ram temple; Hindus, Muslims resent extremists threatening communal harmony
-
Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Iñárritu: How three friends from Mexico took over Hollywood
-
Premier League: Kepa Arrizabalaga drama overshadows high-stakes London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur
-
At the World Sacred Spirit Festival 2019, finding the spirit of India in a medieval fort
-
In the Himalayas, growing population of feral dogs poses threat to wildlife, humans
-
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: भारत ने IAF पायलट अभिनंदन को तुरंत लौटाने की मांग की
-
विपक्षी पार्टियों ने की एयरफोर्स की तारीफ, कहा- जवानों की शहादत पर सियासत होना चिंता की बात
-
Live Cricket Score, IND vs AUS, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर, 2nd T20I at Bengaluru : भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दिया 191 रन का लक्ष्य
-
मिसिंग पायलट पर पाकिस्तान के दावों की करेंगे जांच: विदेश मंत्रालय
-
पाक PM इमरान खान बोले- अगर युद्ध हुआ तो मेरे और नरेंद्र मोदी के हाथ में नहीं होगा कंट्रोल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7090
|124
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5657
|123
|3
|Australia
|3440
|119
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas is looking for a chance to play for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
File image of Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas. AFP
“The senior players in the squad deserved to get a chance before me, I am trying my best and will perform to the best of my ability, whenever given a chance to play by the team management," Cricket Pakistan quoted Abbas, as saying.
The fast-bowler credited the domestic cricket as it helped him develop new skills and improve his armoury on the field.
“County cricket has helped me but I will give more credit to domestic cricket in Pakistan, both of them have helped me grow as a cricketer,” he said.
Abbas, who had a lean patch in the recent Test series against New Zealand and South Africa, would be hoping to make a mark in the PSL to fine tune his form.
“The last couple of series did not go well but that was due to my shoulder injury, hopefully, I will put up a better show in the next series,” he said.
Apart from the PSL, Abbas is hopeful to make a foray into Pakistan's World Cup squad, with an aim to become the game-changer for the team.
“I have been putting in the hard yards in order to come in the reckoning for World Cup. I will give it my best shot if selectors give me the opportunity to represent Pakistan in the mega event,” Abbas said.
In their next assignment, Pakistan will take on Australia in a five-match ODI series, beginning from 22 March.
Updated Date:
Feb 27, 2019 19:21:37 IST
Also See
Pulwama terror attack: IMG Reliance to stop broadcasting Pakistan Super League in protest
Pulwama terror attack: PCB confirms new broadcasters after IMG-Reliance pulls out after assault that killed 40 jawans
PSL 2019: Lahore Qalandars name Salman Butt as replacement for injured Mohammad Hafeez for remaining matches