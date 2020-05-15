First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali battling back injury, may need surgery

Hasan, who has been battling injury problems since last year's World Cup, is now suffering from back pain after he appeared in the Pakistan Super League matches in February-March.

Press Trust of India, May 15, 2020 11:01:02 IST

Karachi: Dropped from the list of centrally contracted players, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is now staring at the possibility of being sidelined because of a back injury that may require surgery abroad.

According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Hasan, who has been battling injury problems since last year's World Cup, is now suffering from back pain after he appeared in the Pakistan Super League matches in February-March.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali battling back injury, may need surgery

File image of Hasan Ali. AFP

"He has developed a back problem since late April and the PCB has sent his medical reports to medical experts in Australia and some other countries for advice," the source said.

He said the board was prepared to send Hasan to Australia or any other country if the experts advised he undergo surgery for his back problem.

"There are two options available for Hasan, either he undergoes a long-term therapy treatment or has surgery but everything will depend on the advice by the foreign experts," the source said.

Hasan was also dropped from the list of contracted players by the PCB on Wednesday along with senior pacers, Wahab Riaz and Mohammed Aamir.

Hasan was not happy with the decision and sent out a cryptic tweet but soon after deleted it.

Pakistan's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that Hasan was dropped because of his fitness problems but assured the board would look after his treatment.

Hasan was a vital member of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning squad and the T20 team that reached the number one world ranking.

However, he missed the entire domestic season last year due to ankle and groin problems before a not so impressive comeback in the PSL.

The pacer got married to an Indian national last year in Dubai.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 11:01:02 IST

Tags : Cricket, Hasan Ali, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all