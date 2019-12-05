Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan to lecture teammates on anti-corruption code as part of rehab
Left handed opener Sharjeel Khan was banned from all forms of cricket for five years on 30 August, 2017 for his role in the spot-fixing scandal that marred the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that year.
Karachi: Disgraced opener Sharjeel Khan will meet his Pakistan team members ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series to lecture them on the board's Anti-Corruption code as part of his rehabilitation program.
File image of Sharjeel Khan. AFP
Sharjeel, who has returned to nets after completing a five-year (half of it suspended) ban for spot-fixing, has been told by the PCB to meet with the Pakistan team players at their camp in Rawalpindi before the first Test against Sri Lanka from 11 December.
"Sharjeel will not only meet with the players but also share his experience with them and lecture them on why players need to adhere to the Anti-Corruption code clauses," a reliable source in the board said.
He said this would be the final part of Sharjeel's rehab program after which he can return to playing domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League.
The left handed opener was banned from all forms of cricket for five years on 30 August, 2017 for his role in the spot-fixing scandal that marred the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier that year.
However, the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal headed by Lt General (rtd) Tauqir Zia after finding him guilty of breaching five clauses of the PCB's anti-corruption code had said half of his ban would remain suspended.
Sharjeel, playing for the Islamabad United franchise, was found guilty by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal along with other Pakistani players like Khalid Latif (who is still serving ban), Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nawaz, Nasir Jamshed (still serving ban) and Shahzaib Hasan (still under a ban).
The 30-year-old declined to speak to the media on Wednesday at the UBL sports complex where he was having net sessions.
Sharjeel's name has been included by the PCB in the players draft for the 5th edition of the PSL to be held on Friday in Lahore.
As part of his rehab program, Sharjeel has given lectures to members of the under-19 team and players of domestic teams besides attending anti-corruption classes himself.
Updated Date:
Dec 05, 2019 11:59:05 IST
