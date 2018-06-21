First Cricket
Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad fails dope test ahead of Zimbabwe triangular series, claims report

Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad has failed a dope test conducted recently and could face a ban of up to three months, aside from getting dropped for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, if latest reports are to be believed.

FirstCricket Staff, June 21, 2018

Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad has failed a dope test conducted recently and could face a ban of at least three months, aside from getting dropped for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, if latest reports are to be believed.

Ahmed Shehzad had been tested during the recently-concluded Pakistan Cup one-day tournament. Reuters

Ahmed Shehzad had been tested during the recently-concluded Pakistan Cup one-day tournament. Reuters

According to Geo TV, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement during a meeting involving the national selectors and coach Mickey Arthur that was to pick the squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. While Shehzad faces the prospect of the three-month ban, he has the right to go for a second sample test.

In a post on their official Twitter account, PCB mentioned a player getting "reportedly tested positive for a prohibited substance", refraining from naming Shehzad.

"But under ICC rules PCB cannot name the player or chargesheet him until the chemical report is CONFIRMED by the Anti-Dope Agency of the government. We should have an answer in a day or two," wrote PCB in its tweet.

Meanwhile, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is yet to consider their action against Shehzad.

According to Cricbuzz Shehzad was tested during the Pakistan Cup that took place between 19 April and 1 May this year. Shehzad played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the tournament, collecting 372 runs at an average of 74.40.

His numbers beyond the domestic one-day tournament, however, have been poor, including a meagre return of 38 runs from two T20Is against Scotland, as a result of which he remains low on the pecking order.

After their tour of England and Ireland, in which they beat Ireland in the latter's inaugural Test before sharing honours with England in a two-Test series, Pakistan travel to Zimbabwe where they are to participate in a triangular T20I series, with Australia being the third team, between 1 to 8 July.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018

