|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance and will be charged later on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said.
Ahmed Shehzad had been tested during the recently-concluded Pakistan Cup one-day tournament. Reuters
The PCB announced in June that a player had failed a doping test but refused to reveal the name of the team member or the charges they faced until a chemical report was completed, as per the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) regulations.
“Independent Review Board Report on doping case has been received by PCB. Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance. PCB will issue charge sheet today,” the governing body said on its verified Twitter account.
Shehzad, 26, has struggled to nail down a place in the Pakistan squad in recent years but played in the two-match Twenty20 series at Scotland in June, where he scored a combined 38 runs as the visitors recorded commanding victories.
Updated Date:
Jul 10, 2018
