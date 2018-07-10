First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in ENG | 3rd T20I Jul 08, 2018
ENG Vs IND
India beat England by 7 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Final Jul 08, 2018
AUS Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
ICC WWT20Q Jul 10, 2018
UAEW vs BANW
Kampong, Utrecht
ICC WWT20Q Jul 10, 2018
NED vs PNGW
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad charged over positive dope test, confirms PCB

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance and will be charged later on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said.

Reuters, July 10, 2018

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance and will be charged later on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said.

Ahmed Shehzad had been tested during the recently-concluded Pakistan Cup one-day tournament. Reuters

Ahmed Shehzad had been tested during the recently-concluded Pakistan Cup one-day tournament. Reuters

The PCB announced in June that a player had failed a doping test but refused to reveal the name of the team member or the charges they faced until a chemical report was completed, as per the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) regulations.

“Independent Review Board Report on doping case has been received by PCB. Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance. PCB will issue charge sheet today,” the governing body said on its verified Twitter account.

Shehzad, 26, has struggled to nail down a place in the Pakistan squad in recent years but played in the two-match Twenty20 series at Scotland in June, where he scored a combined 38 runs as the visitors recorded commanding victories.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018

Tags : #Ahmed Shehzad #ICC #International Cricket Council #Pakistan #Pakistan Cricket Board #PCB #SportsTracker

Also See

90’s style photo filters | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all