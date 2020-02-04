Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq outlines selection policy and plans for next six months after appearing before Board of Governors
Misbah was asked to attend the Board of Governors meeting in person to respond to the queries and concerns of some of the members who are unhappy with the performance of the national since the former Pakistan captain took charge in September.
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 115 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women tied with Australia Women (England Women win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 5th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 5th, 2020, 09:45 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs USA - Feb 6th, 2020, 09:45 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 5th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 6th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Feb 7th, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs AFG - Feb 5th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ vs BAN - Feb 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs AUS - Feb 7th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 TBC vs TBC - Feb 8th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2020, LIVE SCORE, Semi Final: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena get India off to steady start
-
In post Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi era, India bereft of doubles exponents in Grand Slams
-
Delays mar Iowa caucuses as Democrats begin nomination process ahead of US presidential primaries
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
-
Delhi Election 2020: Ballimaran and Matia Mahal, Asia's biggest hub for tools and machine parts, remain awash in trash, neglect and crime
-
Sensex skyrockets 917 points to settle around pre-budget level, Nifty zooms 272 points; Titan, ITC, HDFC among top gainers
-
Disha Patani on prepping for Malang, reuniting with Salman Khan for Radhe, and 'finding her voice irritating on camera'
-
Of sundews, strangler fig and elephant foot yam: Nirupa Rao's Hidden Kingdom is an ode to flora of Western Ghats
-
BMC unveils budget for 2020-21 with total outlay of over Rs 33,441 crore; allocation for coastal road project increased by 25%
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Karachi: Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday outlined his selection policy and plans for the next six months before Pakistan Cricket Board's Board of Governors during a meeting.
Misbah was asked to attend the Board of Governors meeting in person to respond to the queries and concerns of some of the members who are unhappy with the performance of the national since the former Pakistan captain took charge in September.
File image of Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. AP
"Misbah outlined the selection policy and plans for the next six months today and assured the BOG members that his main focus now remained on preparing a strong squad for the Asia Cup and World T20 Cup later this year," a source said.
He said Misbah had explained to the members that the selectors would be following a horses for courses policy for the next six months so that they can get positive results in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship matches and also prepare a strong unit for the T20 Asia Cup and T20 World this year.
"Misbah explained at the BOG that the recalls of senior players, Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez for the T20 series against Bangladesh recently was part of this horses for courses policy," the source said.
Misbah stressed it was important for Pakistan to start doing well in all formats and win matches as poor results since last year has caused despondency among cricket fans.
"Misbah's emphasis was that while he was also looking at long term planning and blooding some new players, pace bowlers in particular, but his main concern is that Pakistan build a strong Test squad and at the same time use all available talent for the T20 format so that Pakistan can win the two major events in this format," the source said.
The source said some members had questioned Misbah about the absence of continuity and consistency in selection decisions to which the chief selector said they had learnt from past mistakes.
Misbah apparently also informed the BOG that in coming months the selection committee would not hesitate to recall senior players in the T20 format when required.
The former skipper, however, made it clear to the BOG members that no player would be given any latitude on fitness standards as if Pakistan wanted to be among the top cricket nations no compromise can be made on fitness matters and discipline.
He also made it clear that he was not under any pressure because of his two positions.
The BOG is also discussing a new policy of granting NOCs to players for foreign T20 leagues after a host of complications last year in this area which resulted in some cricket boards being unhappy with Pakistan for not allowing or pulling back its players from their leagues at short notice.
The BOG will also approve the financial budget of the board besides being briefed by the CEO, Wasim Khan on the preparations for the Pakistan Super League and relations with other boards.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2020 17:29:50 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: 'Hungry' Eoin Morgan says he wants to focus on upcoming T20 World Cup as England eye success in shortest format
Pakistan wicketkeeper Umar Akmal could face disciplinary action for inappropriate behaviour during fitness test, says report
Former left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim appointed as chairman of PCB's Cricket Committee