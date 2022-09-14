Pakistan Education Board uses Babar Azam’s cover drive to teach physics, internet reacts

Babar Azam’s batting expertise has taken Pakistan to a higher standard among other cricketing nations in recent times. He has not only gifted the side with a lot of match-winning knocks but his leadership skills have also heralded a new era in Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan skipper’s cover drive and accurate timing is something that has won the hearts of cricket enthusiasts around the globe. Now, this has become a topic in science textbooks for ninth-standard kids in Pakistan. They have been studying it to understand physics. A page of the book containing a physics question related to Azam’s cover drive has been doing rounds on social media.

Babar Azam’s cover drive related question in 9th grade physics syllabus (federal board) (via Reddit) pic.twitter.com/I2Tc9HldsG — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 13, 2022

A Pakistan journalist has shared a photograph of the page on his personal Twitter handle. The page includes a question regarding the concept of classical mechanics. The question reads, “Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by giving kinetic energy of 150j to the ball by his bat. At what speed will the ball go to the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120 g?”

However, Pakistan’s education board has opted to use a relatively light ball as an instance. According to MCC, cricket balls used in Men’s cricket should weigh between 155.9 and 163 grams, and for women’s cricket, should weigh between 140 and 151 grams, while the question mentioned 120 grams.

The caption of the Twitter post says, “Babar Azam’s cover drive-related question in 9th-grade physics syllabus.” Since being shared, the post has garnered nearly 2,500 likes so far. Users appreciated Pakistan’s Federal Board of Education for including such a topic. As cricket has a special place in the hearts of the country, it can make learning easy and interesting for the children.

A user acknowledged that the syllabus is good.

https://twitter.com/UmeshNangray26/status/1569586694764244992

A fan said, “Nothing better than Babar Azam’s cover drive.”

https://twitter.com/uswaay_ashfaq19/status/1569617149974482945

An Indian fan made a special mention of Virat Kohli’s expertise on this particular shot.

https://twitter.com/Sunny09ray/status/1569627470252621827

Here are some other reactions:

https://twitter.com/ShumylF/status/1569627116563763202

https://twitter.com/SarahHasanRizvi/status/1569582593833668610

https://twitter.com/AhmadReal03/status/1569674773051080705

Babar Azam is now standing at the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting ranking with 4,664 runs in 92 ODIs. He has also featured in 42 Tests and 80 T20Is where the right-handed batter has recorded 3,122 and 2,754 runs respectively so far.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.