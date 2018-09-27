Pakistan drop Mohammad Amir from 17-man squad for two-match Test series against Australia
Mohammad Amir, who returned from a five-year ban for match-fixing in January 2016, had a wicketless Asia Cup in which he was dropped for two matches.
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs BAN - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
SC verdict on Aadhaar does not support the Congress' stance; Rahul Gandhi's criticism of BJP is unfounded
-
Govt hikes customs duty on 19 items: Import curbs not to have major impact on widening current account deficit
-
Manvendra Singh, Sheo MLA who quit BJP, says saffron party 'has no chance of winning' in Rajasthan polls
-
ISL 2018-19: ATK’s Komal Thatal, Bengaluru FC’s Bidyananda Singh and other young guns to watch out for
-
Donald Trump could withdraw Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination if sexual assault claims found to be credible
-
Sui Dhaaga director Sharat Katariya on telling tales of small-town India, amid YRF's big-banner approach
-
मोहन भागवत ने संघ की सच्ची तस्वीर सामने रखी है...भ्रम तो आलोचकों में है
-
अयोध्या विवाद में सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला: नतीजों से बीजेपी और संघ को कितना फायदा होगा
-
राफेल पर चढ़े राहुल की सवारी पर 'पवार' ब्रेक...महागठबंधन की डूबेगी नैया?
-
जानिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किन तर्कों के आधार पर एडल्ट्री के कानून को खत्म किया
-
पटना के चौराहे पर टंगा पोस्टर बिहार में कांग्रेस की बेचारगी दिखा रहा है
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Lahore: Pakistan on Thursday left out struggling pace spearhead Mohammad Amir from the 17-member squad for the two-match Test series against Australia starting in United Arab Emirates next month.
The 26-year-old fast bowler, who returned from a five-year ban for match-fixing in January 2016, had a wicketless Asia Cup in which he was dropped for two matches.
Pakistan crashed out of the Asia Cup after losing to Bangladesh, who meet India in the final in Dubai on Friday.
File image of Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir. AP
Pakistan will heavily rely on its ace leg-spinner Yasir Shah who played a key role in the 2-0 win over Australia in UAE in 2014, when he took 12 wickets.
Besides Yasir the squad has 19-year-old leg-spinner Shadab Khan and 33-year-old off-spinner Bilal Asif, who has yet to play a Test match but played three one-day internationals in 2015.
Shadab has eight wickets in four Tests.
Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said the team was selected keeping in mind the conditions in the UAE, where Pakistan had been forced to play its home matches since 2009.
"The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions of the UAE. Amir has been dropped on lack of form and Wahab Riaz and Mir Hamza comes in the side.
"We have three spinners Yasir, Shadab and Asif who are in the squad keeping in view the UAE wickets," said Inzamam.
The first Test starts in Dubai from October 7 while the second is in Abu Dhabi from 16 October.
Both teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals, the squads for which will be announced later.
Left-arm paceman Riaz returns to the squad after playing the last of his 26 Tests in October last year.
The squad also has another fast-rising left-arm paceman Hamza who has yet to play for Pakistan.
Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the side against Australia.
Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan.
Updated Date:
Sep 27, 2018
Also See
Countering Yasir Shah will be number one priority for Australia in upcoming Test series against Pakistan, says Peter Siddle
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed concerned with Mohammad Amir's wicket-less spell
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of final against India after suffering finger injury