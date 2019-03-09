First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 2nd T20I Mar 09, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 137 runs
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Mar 08, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 32 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
SL in SA Mar 10, 2019
SA vs SL
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan demands action from ICC against India for wearing military caps in third ODI against Australia

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, "And if the Indian team will not be stopped, Pak cricket team should wear black bands to remind The World about Indian atrocities in Kashmir."

Press Trust of India, Mar 09, 2019 15:46:30 IST

Karachi: Pakistan has demanded that the ICC take note of Indian cricketers wearing camouflage military caps during the third ODI against Australia, accusing Virat Kohli team's of politicising the game.

As a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulawama terrorist attack, Indian cricketers sported the Army cap and also donated their match fee for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

India

As a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulawama terrorist attack, Indian cricketers sported army caps in 3rd ODI against Australia. AP

Taking an exception to the gesture, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the International Cricket Council must do something about it.

"The world saw that the Indian cricket team wore military caps instead of their own, did ICC not see this? We think that it is the ICC's responsibility to take notice of this without the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bringing it up," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Pakistan media.

India had lost the match by 32 runs but still lead the five-match series 2-1.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry echoed Qureshi's sentiment.

"It's just not Cricket," Chaudhry tweeted in the evening, attaching a picture which showed Indian cricketers wearing the cap.

"And if the Indian team will not be stopped, Pak cricket team should wear black bands to remind The World about Indian atrocities in Kashmir," Chaudhry wrote.

The minister urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a formal protest against India with the sport's world governing body.

At least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the suicide attack on February 14, the responsibility of which was taken by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 15:49:23 IST

Tags : Fawad Chaudhry, ICC, India, International Cricket Council, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8357 123
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5673 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4435 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all