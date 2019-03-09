Pakistan demands action from ICC against India for wearing military caps in third ODI against Australia
Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, "And if the Indian team will not be stopped, Pak cricket team should wear black bands to remind The World about Indian atrocities in Kashmir."
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 137 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 109 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 11th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Candidates have to reveal IT returns of 5 years: EC's misguided poll regulations detached from ground reality
-
Ayodhya hearing: Appointing retired SC judge is new initiative, but lack of clarity on 'mediation' leaves many unanswered questions
-
Nirav Modi spotted in London, as MEA says extradition not that simple: Red Corner Notice not silver bullets media paints them to be
-
Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's fearless and self-standing
-
US House Democrats okay sweeping plan to ensure fair election for all, Republican-run Senate pledges to slam door on bill
-
ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by NCLT Ahmedabad
-
I-League: Chennai City FC, East Bengal in fray to be crowned champions as intriguing season heads for dramatic finale
-
Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite climate change risks
-
The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a serpent's quest for salvation
-
जैश के प्रवक्ता की तरह पेश आ रहा है पाक, आतंक पर नहीं ले रहा कोई एक्शन: विदेश मंत्रालय
-
नोएडा में ब्लू लाइन मेट्रो का हुआ विस्तार, पीएम मोदी ने किया उद्घाटन
-
पंचों के दर पर रामलला: राम को नजरिए नहीं जज्बातों के चश्मे से देखें हुजूर!
-
लंदन में है नीरव मोदी, नया कारोबार शुरू कर आलीशान घर में गुजार रहा है जिंदगी
-
एक बार फिर वाराणसी से चुनाव लड़ेंगे पीएम मोदी, दूसरी सीट पर अभी फैसला नहीं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8357
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5673
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4435
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Karachi: Pakistan has demanded that the ICC take note of Indian cricketers wearing camouflage military caps during the third ODI against Australia, accusing Virat Kohli team's of politicising the game.
As a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulawama terrorist attack, Indian cricketers sported the Army cap and also donated their match fee for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.
As a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulawama terrorist attack, Indian cricketers sported army caps in 3rd ODI against Australia. AP
Taking an exception to the gesture, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the International Cricket Council must do something about it.
"The world saw that the Indian cricket team wore military caps instead of their own, did ICC not see this? We think that it is the ICC's responsibility to take notice of this without the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bringing it up," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Pakistan media.
India had lost the match by 32 runs but still lead the five-match series 2-1.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry echoed Qureshi's sentiment.
"It's just not Cricket," Chaudhry tweeted in the evening, attaching a picture which showed Indian cricketers wearing the cap.
"And if the Indian team will not be stopped, Pak cricket team should wear black bands to remind The World about Indian atrocities in Kashmir," Chaudhry wrote.
The minister urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a formal protest against India with the sport's world governing body.
At least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the suicide attack on February 14, the responsibility of which was taken by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Updated Date:
Mar 09, 2019 15:49:23 IST
Also See
Maulana Masood Azhar is 'alive', reports Pakistani media amid speculation of JeM chief's death
'Fear God': JeM chief Masood Azhar releases audio clip warning Pakistan after 'crackdown' on terror groups
Pakistan never seriously cracked down on militant groups that attack India: The New York Times