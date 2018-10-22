Pakistan Cricket Board upholds 10-year ban on Nasir Jamshed over involvement in spot-fixing scandal
Lahore: A Pakistani cricket tribunal Monday upheld a 10-year ban on former opener Nasir Jamshed over his role in various fixing scandals that rocked the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The 28-year-old — one of six players banned for multiple charges of spot fixing — was sanctioned by an anti-corruption tribunal in August for his role in the scandal, which tainted the Twenty20 tournament in only its second year.
"The independent adjudicator has found the ban was 'perfectly justified' and shall continue to remain in force," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.
File image of Nasir Jamshed. Reuters
Jamshed was first banned for 12 months by the same tribunal last December for failing to cooperate with the investigation.
The cricketer has been enmeshed in controversy since allegations broke he had effectively been a "lynchpin who approached and solicited other players” in spot-fixing in PSL matches played in the United Arab Emirates.
Spot-fixing refers to illegal activity in a sport where a specific part of a game is fixed, unlike match-fixing, where the whole result is fixed.
Jamshed was also arrested by the National Crime Agency in England on spot-fixing charges but was later released on bail in February last year.
Jamshed has played two Tests, 48 one-day internationals and 18 T20Is for Pakistan until 2015.
His career nosedived during the 2015 World Cup where he was found overweight and mocked during fielding, managing just five runs in three matches.
The other players banned in the PSL spot-fixing tribunal were Sharjeel Khan (five years with two and a half suspended), Khalid Latif (five years), Mohammad Irfan (one year with six months suspended) and Mohammad Nawaz (two months, one suspended).
