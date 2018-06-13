First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 1 Jun 12, 2018
NED Vs IRE
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 runs
PAK in SCO | 1st T20I Jun 12, 2018
SCO Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Scotland by 48 runs
SAW in ENG Jun 15, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan Cricket Board to design new quality-based central contracts for players ahead of World Cup 2019

Reliable sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board told PTI on Tuesday that the Board is planning to reduce the number of players in the new central contracts from 35 to 25.

Press Trust of India, June 13, 2018

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to design its new central contracts keeping in mind next year's World Cup and will lay emphasis on quality rather than quantity.

Reliable sources in the PCB told PTI on Tuesday that the Board is planning to reduce the number of players in the new central contracts from 35 to 25.

Last year 35 players got central contracts in different categories but this year discussions have been held on giving fewer players contracts but raising their monthly salaries and other perks in the contracts, a PCB official said.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

The official said that the PCB was contemplating increasing monthly retainers and also fees for Test matches.

He said that head coach Mickey Arthur will join chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and two Board officials, Haroon Rasheed and Mudassar Nazar in finalising the list of players to be given the new contracts.

These people will also recommend to the Board how many players should get contracts and how much raise should be given to them, the official added.

He said the head coach wanted the PCB to give contracts to those players who would be in a pool of players to be finalised for the World Cup pretty soon.

The stress this year is on the preparations for the World Cup and players who are likely to serve Pakistan well in the mega event, he said.

"The increase in the contractual salaries is being contemplated to keep the contracted players away from the mushrooming foreign T20 leagues so that their cricket careers are extended.

He said the new contracts would be from 1 July for a period of 12 months as the existing contracts expire at end of June.

Players, who don't get central contracts, will be able to take part in foreign T20 leagues to increase their earnings but will have to seek NOCs from the same committee that includes Arthur, Inzamam and the two PCB officials.

The PCB recently announced it would allow its contracted players to take part in only two leagues in a year including the PSL.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018

Tags : #Haroon Rasheed #Inzamam-Ul-Haq #Mickey Arthur #Mudassar Nazar #Pakistan Cricket Board #Pakistan Super League #SportsTracker #World Cup 2019

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5292 123
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3130 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all