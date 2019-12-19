First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan Cricket Board says Bangladesh 'reluctant' to tour country for Test series despite ICC assurances

Pakistan are currently hosting Sri Lanka in a two-match series, the country’s first Tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore

Reuters, Dec 19, 2019 15:12:45 IST

Bangladesh are “slightly reluctant” to play a Test series in Pakistan and have offered only to tour the country for three T20 internationals next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said.

Pakistan are currently hosting Sri Lanka in a two-match series, the country’s first Tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board says Bangladesh reluctant to tour country for Test series despite ICC assurances

File image of Bangladesh cricket team. Sportzpics

That attack left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured and saw Pakistan spend the next decade in the Test wilderness as teams refused to play there due to security concerns.

Bangladesh were due to arrive in January for three T20s and two Tests and the PCB was hopeful the full tour would go ahead given that Sri Lanka had returned to the country for the Test series.

“We have had a round of correspondence with them and they are happy to play three T20s in Pakistan but they are slightly reluctant to play Test cricket,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan told reporters on Wednesday.

“I have written to Bangladesh, been very, very strong in my response, and asked them for the reasons why. The ICC (governing body International Cricket Council) has signed off on our security plans and it has been signed off for a while now.”

The PCB promised watertight security for the Sri Lankan players as the team returned to play several limited-overs matches earlier this year — though 10 key players opted out of that visit citing security concerns.

However, a full-strength Sri Lankan side returned for the Tests, the first of which was drawn in Rawalpindi and the second started in Karachi on Wednesday.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was one of the players to have opted out of the limited-overs schedule but travelled for the Tests and on Wednesday said Pakistan was safe to play cricket.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) also said on Wednesday that former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara would lead an MCC side on a tour of Lahore in February to help Pakistan convince touring sides to return to play Test cricket.

“Sri Lanka are going to complete two Test matches here very safely and everything has gone well. All the security provisions are in place,” Wasim said.

“So we are asking Bangladesh what are the reasons for you not wanting to come.

“It’s (correspondence) not finished and it doesn’t mean they are not going to come. They are talking about three T20s, but for us playing Test cricket in another country is not an option now.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 15:12:45 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board, BCB, Cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne, ICC, Marylebone Cricket Club, MCC, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all