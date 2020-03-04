First Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Board reschedules one-off ODI in Karachi after Bangladesh's request for more preparatory time before second Test

Pakistan have agreed to reschedule a one-day international against Bangladesh next month to give the visitors more time to prepare for their second Test match, which is part of ICC World Test Championship.

The Associated Press, Mar 04, 2020 23:13:04 IST

Pakistan have agreed to reschedule a one-day international against Bangladesh next month to give the visitors more time to prepare for their second Test match, which is part of ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan Cricket Board reschedules one-off ODI in Karachi after Bangladeshs request for more preparatory time before second Test

Representational image of Pakistan Cricket Board. Reuters

The one-off ODI in Karachi was originally scheduled for 3 April and will now be played on 1 April. The second Test is scheduled for 5-9 April.

“The PCB is always happy to facilitate wherever it can and will be delighted to host the Bangladesh men’s national team for additional days in Karachi,” Zahir Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board's director of international cricket, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month, Pakistan won the first Test at Rawalpindi by an innings and 44 runs.

Pakistan have 140 points to sit fifth in the WTC standings behind India (360), Australia (296), New Zealand (180) and England (146).

The top two teams in the nine-team WTC will play the final in England next year.

