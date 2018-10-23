First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in UAE | One-off T20I Oct 22, 2018
UAE Vs AUS
Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
ZIM in BAN | 1st ODI Oct 21, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
ENG in SL Oct 23, 2018
SL vs ENG
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
WI in IND Oct 24, 2018
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan Cricket Board rejects spot-fixing charges made against national team in Al Jazeera's latest documentary

In response to the Al Jazeera's latest documentary, which claimed that four international matches involving Pakistan were spot-fixed, the PCB said the allegations were under review jointly by the ICC and its own Anti-Corruption Unit.

Press Trust of India, October 23, 2018

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected the spot-fixing charge made against the national team in a recently-released documentary as "baseless" and said a probe can only be conducted if the broadcaster shares the footage.

In response to the Al Jazeera's latest documentary, which claimed that four international matches involving Pakistan were spot-fixed, the PCB said the allegations were under review jointly by the ICC and its own Anti-Corruption Unit.

"The broadcaster has not been forthcoming with provision of any evidence whatsoever in the absence of which their allegations remain unsubstantiated, the statement added.

Representational image.

Representational image.

"Without provision of evidence from the broadcaster, the allegations will remain baseless," it said.

The PCB's statement came on a day when an independent adjudicator, Retired Justice Mian Hamid Farooq, upheld the 10-year ban on Test cricketer Nasir Jamshed.

Jamshed, a left-handed opener who once scored three back to back ODI hundreds against India, was found guilty by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal of spot-fixing, betting, failing to disclose offers of money, accepting offers of bribe, consenting to corruption and encouraging other players — during the second season of the Pakistan Super League in early 2017.

Jamshed, who resides in UK and didn't attend the Tribunal hearings in person and was represented by his lawyer, had lodged an appeal against the10-year ban.

The Independent Adjudicator found the 10-year ban imposed on Jamshed "perfectly justified".

The adjudicator, however, set aside the additional sanctions imposed by the tribunal.

"The PCB has and continues to cooperate, assist and coordinate with the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit in respect of investigations related to international cricket," the PCB statement said.

"PCB, in the recent past, has been proactive in uprooting the menace of corruption and has charged and banned numerous cricketers for failing to abide by the Anti-Corruption Code. It stands by that resolve," the statement concluded.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018

Tags : Al Jazeera Documentary, Anti Corruption Unit, Anti-Corruption Code, Cricket, ICC, Mian Hamid Farooq, Nasir Jamshed, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Super League, PCB, SportsTracker, UK

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6881 127
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all