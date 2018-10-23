Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected the spot-fixing charge made against the national team in a recently-released documentary as "baseless" and said a probe can only be conducted if the broadcaster shares the footage.

In response to the Al Jazeera's latest documentary, which claimed that four international matches involving Pakistan were spot-fixed, the PCB said the allegations were under review jointly by the ICC and its own Anti-Corruption Unit.

"The broadcaster has not been forthcoming with provision of any evidence whatsoever in the absence of which their allegations remain unsubstantiated, the statement added.

"Without provision of evidence from the broadcaster, the allegations will remain baseless," it said.

The PCB's statement came on a day when an independent adjudicator, Retired Justice Mian Hamid Farooq, upheld the 10-year ban on Test cricketer Nasir Jamshed.

Jamshed, a left-handed opener who once scored three back to back ODI hundreds against India, was found guilty by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal of spot-fixing, betting, failing to disclose offers of money, accepting offers of bribe, consenting to corruption and encouraging other players — during the second season of the Pakistan Super League in early 2017.

Jamshed, who resides in UK and didn't attend the Tribunal hearings in person and was represented by his lawyer, had lodged an appeal against the10-year ban.

The Independent Adjudicator found the 10-year ban imposed on Jamshed "perfectly justified".

The adjudicator, however, set aside the additional sanctions imposed by the tribunal.

"The PCB has and continues to cooperate, assist and coordinate with the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit in respect of investigations related to international cricket," the PCB statement said.

"PCB, in the recent past, has been proactive in uprooting the menace of corruption and has charged and banned numerous cricketers for failing to abide by the Anti-Corruption Code. It stands by that resolve," the statement concluded.