Pakistan Cricket Board rejects spot-fixing charges made against national team in Al Jazeera's latest documentary
In response to the Al Jazeera's latest documentary, which claimed that four international matches involving Pakistan were spot-fixed, the PCB said the allegations were under review jointly by the ICC and its own Anti-Corruption Unit.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 18 runs (D/L method)
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kuriakose Kattuthara's death: Cops were oblivious to Kerala nun rape witness living 3 kms from police station
-
Rafale fighter jets row shouldn't be allowed to shake deep India-France strategic ties, geopolitical convergence
-
French Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth faces Kento Momota test for title defence, PV Sindhu squares up against Beiwen Zhang
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Congress fields Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla against CM Raman Singh
-
Rohan Mehra on debut film Baazaar: It's an uncoventional launchpad but the best I could've asked for
-
Sensex cracks below 34,000, Nifty slips to 10,172 on weak global cues in early trade; Asian Paints falls 6%
-
#MeToo in Chennai: Campaigners come together in effort to take movement 'from internet to streets'
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
पटाखा बैन पर SC का फैसला LIVE: दिवाली पर सिर्फ रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही जला सकेंगे पटाखे
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: रमन सिंह को घेर पाएंगी अटलजी की भतीजी करुणा शुक्ला?
-
पुलिस मेमोरियल- CBI में रार और वर्दी से तकरार
-
गुरुग्रामः शूटआउट में जज की पत्नी के बाद अब हुई बेटे की भी मौत, 10 दिनों से चल रहा था इलाज
-
सऊदी अरब झूठ बोल रहा है, लेकिन फिर भी ट्रंप मेहरबान क्यों हैं?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6881
|127
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected the spot-fixing charge made against the national team in a recently-released documentary as "baseless" and said a probe can only be conducted if the broadcaster shares the footage.
In response to the Al Jazeera's latest documentary, which claimed that four international matches involving Pakistan were spot-fixed, the PCB said the allegations were under review jointly by the ICC and its own Anti-Corruption Unit.
"The broadcaster has not been forthcoming with provision of any evidence whatsoever in the absence of which their allegations remain unsubstantiated, the statement added.
Representational image.
"Without provision of evidence from the broadcaster, the allegations will remain baseless," it said.
The PCB's statement came on a day when an independent adjudicator, Retired Justice Mian Hamid Farooq, upheld the 10-year ban on Test cricketer Nasir Jamshed.
Jamshed, a left-handed opener who once scored three back to back ODI hundreds against India, was found guilty by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal of spot-fixing, betting, failing to disclose offers of money, accepting offers of bribe, consenting to corruption and encouraging other players — during the second season of the Pakistan Super League in early 2017.
Jamshed, who resides in UK and didn't attend the Tribunal hearings in person and was represented by his lawyer, had lodged an appeal against the10-year ban.
The Independent Adjudicator found the 10-year ban imposed on Jamshed "perfectly justified".
The adjudicator, however, set aside the additional sanctions imposed by the tribunal.
"The PCB has and continues to cooperate, assist and coordinate with the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit in respect of investigations related to international cricket," the PCB statement said.
"PCB, in the recent past, has been proactive in uprooting the menace of corruption and has charged and banned numerous cricketers for failing to abide by the Anti-Corruption Code. It stands by that resolve," the statement concluded.
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2018
Also See
Sri Lankan cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code
Pakistan Cricket Board upholds 10-year ban on Nasir Jamshed over involvement in spot-fixing scandal
Fresh spot-fixing claims made in Al Jazeera documentary; ICC questions broadcaster's denial to share video footage