Following backlash over not including Imran Khan in Pakistan cricket’s achievements video, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have made amends and released an updated version which features the 1992 World Cup winning captain.

While re-releasing the new version on Thursday, the PCB labelled it the “original version” and stated that the earlier video excluded “significant clips due to time constraints.”

The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Rz2OBDyI9i — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2023

“The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video,” PCB said on social media.

The new version has four more parts which feature Imran Khan and the 1992 World Cup win, alongside, Misbah-ul-Haq’s Test mace win, the women’s team’s Asia Cup win and legendary Nida Dar’s achievement of 100 wickets.

Imran Khan, embroiled in political controversy and in jail for corruption charges, had served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022.

On Wednesday, Wasim Akram, Imran’s teammate from that 1992 World Cup win, had lashed out at the PCB for not including the Pakistan great.

“After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologise,” said Akram in a post on X (formerly Twitter).