First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 5th ODI Mar 16, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
USA in UAE | 2nd T20I Mar 16, 2019
UAE Vs USA
United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
SL in SA Mar 19, 2019
SA vs SL
Newlands, Cape Town
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 20, 2019
PNG vs VAN
Amini Park, Port Moresby
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan Cricket Board pays BCCI 1.6 million dollars as compensation after losing case in ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee

The PCB had filed a compensation case against the BCCI last year before the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee for an amount of around USD 70 million.

Press Trust of India, Mar 18, 2019 18:27:45 IST

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board has paid the BCCI approximately USD 1.6 million as compensation after losing the case in the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani claimed on Monday.

"We incurred costs of around USD 2.2 million on the compensation case which we lost," Mani said.

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

He insisted that besides the amount paid to India to cover the costs of the case the other expenses were related to legal fees and travelling.

The PCB had filed a compensation case against the BCCI last year before the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee for an amount of around USD 70 million.

PCB had sought a huge amount from BCCI for not honouring a MoU signed between the two boards. According to the MoU, India and Pakistan were supposed to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023, which the BCCI failed to honour.

The Indian cricket board said they were unable to play against Pakistan as the Indian government did not give them permission. India also dismissed the Pakistan board's claims as legally binding.

"The ICC committee did accept that Pakistan had a case and that is why the damages/cost we had to pay to the Indian board was around USD 1.6 million," Mani said.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 18:32:58 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, ICC, ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all