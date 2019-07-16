First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan Cricket Board invites applications for national team head coach, asks incumbent Mickey Arthur to file fresh application

The PCB's Cricket Committee will also be reviewing the team's World Cup debacle while it decides on the new coach and support staff positions

Press Trust of India, Jul 16, 2019 20:03:28 IST

Karachi: Splitting the captaincy and inviting fresh applications for the national team coach and other support staff will be on the agenda when the PCB's Cricket Committee meets later this month to review Pakistan's debacle in the World Cup.

Though the Pakistan Cricket Board is tight-lipped on the dates for the Cricket Committee meeting, sources said it is expected to be held on 29 July. The source told PTI that the meeting was delayed since former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, one of the members of the panel, had plans to travel to the USA on personal work.

Pakistan Cricket Board invites applications for national team head coach, asks incumbent Mickey Arthur to file fresh application

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul Haq is a member of the PCB's cricket committee. AFP

"If he travels, then he will attend the meeting via video link and if he is in Lahore he will be present in person," the source said. He said pace-bowling legend Wasim Akram and Urooj Mumtaz, a former captain of the national women's team, who are the other members of the committee, have already been sounded out for the meeting which will be chaired by PCB MD Wasim Khan.

Pakistan finished fifth in the just-concluded World Cup and review of the poor performance of the team will be on the top of agenda of the meeting.

It is learnt that head coach Mickey Arthur has been told by PCB chief Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan during a meeting in London that he would have to apply afresh for the post and he would not get any extension as his contract has expired.

The source said that the PCB has also started making inquiries about potential candidates for the support staff and the name of ex-Zimbabwe captain and former England head coach Andy Flower was on the list.

"The PCB is impressed with the work done by Flower as a coach and then at the England Cricket Board's academy behind the scenes to build a strong ODI squad which went on to win the World Cup," the source said.

The biggest challenge facing the PCB is whether to again appoint a foreign coach or go for a homegrown stalwart. A discussion is also expected among the members of the committee about reducing the burden of captaincy on Sarfaraz Ahmed by splitting the captaincy which may be beneficial for the Pakistan team in the long term.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 20:03:28 IST

Tags : Andy Flower, Cricket, ECB, Ehsan Mani, England Cricket Board, Mickey Arthur, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, SportsTracker, Urooj Mumtaz, Wasim Akram, Wasim Khan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all