Karachi: Pakistan cricket's enfant terrible Umar Akmal has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and has also received an official reprimand following his late night outing in Dubai after the fourth ODI against Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday that team manager, Talat Ali had held a hearing at which Umar pleaded guilty and also apologised for his actions.

A video clip emerged on social media showing Umar having a late night outing after Pakistan had lost the fourth ODI in Dubai, following which a debate stirred on whether the batsman had shown indiscipline or his personal life should be respected.

The batsman, who has had a history of run-ins with the establishment and disciplinary issues, was recalled for the ODI series against Australia after showing good form in the Pakistan Super League after having spent nearly two-and-half years on the sidelines.

Head coach Mickey Arthur, who had a run-in with Umar in Lahore last year, has said that while Umar's attitude has improved, he needs to work more on his fitness.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said: "I am glad that Umar has realised his mistake and has accepted and apologised for his actions, which were clearly unprofessional and in no way can be ignored or overlooked.

"The PCB expects a high level of professionalism and commitment from its players, and this action is a reiteration and timely reminder that any indiscipline shall not be tolerated or accepted."