Pakistan Cricket Board expresses interest in hosting ICC tournaments in 2023-31 cycle

Pakistan last staged an ICC event in 1996 when it co-hosted the 50-overs World Cup with India and Sri Lanka and the country has been largely starved of international cricket since a 2009 attack on the touring Sri Lanka team in Lahore.

Press Trust of India, Apr 11, 2020 20:06:43 IST

New Delhi: Pakistan have offered to host global flagship tournaments after the International Cricket Council (ICC) invited expression of interest from its members for events in the 2023-31 cycle.

Pakistan Cricket Board expresses interest in hosting ICC tournaments in 2023-31 cycle

Representational image of Pakistan Cricket Board. Reuters

“The PCB has expressed its interest in hosting ICC events during the 2023-31 events cycle,” a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson told Reuters.

“We will work in line with ICC guidelines and look forward to submitting strong proposal in the coming months.”

Pakistan played their first Test on home soil since 2009 against Sri Lanka in December and have hosted Bangladesh this year.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney toured several member countries encouraging bids following the governing body’s decision to select hosts of future events through a bidding process.

“We are extremely encouraged with the positive response we’ve received for the 2023-31 cycle,” an ICC spokesman said.

“We have had close to 100 offers with 18 members showing interest in holding the 28 events proposed for the cycle.”

