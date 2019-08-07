Pakistan Cricket Board decides not to renew contracts of Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower and other coaching staff
The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to change the entire coaching staff of the national team after deciding not to renew the contracts of Mickey Arthur and Grant Flower.
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP Vs RTW Ruby Trichy Warriors beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 17 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs VBKV Dindigul Dragons beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 7 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 15 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 33 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 FRAW Vs AUTW France Women beat Austria Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 JERW Vs NORW Jersey Women beat Norway Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs JERW Jersey Women beat Austria Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs NORW Austria Women beat Norway Women by 6 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs IREW - Aug 8th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs THAW - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs SCOW - Aug 9th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs LKK - Aug 7th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK vs SMP - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP vs CSG - Aug 9th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sushma Swaraj death; latest updates: Draped in BJP flag, ex-EAM's body kept at party HQ for final prayer meet; last rites at Lodhi crematorium after 3 pm
-
Sushma Swaraj set high standards for MEA by taking diplomacy to people, was always just a tweet away
-
Article 370 revoked: Modi, Shah bust India's biggest political myth, deal death blow to conflict profiteers
-
Be warned: In Kashmir, the day after Article 370 is abrogated will look like any other day
-
As Orange is the New Black ends, a look back at its 7 seasons of brutally truthful storytelling
-
UTT 2019: Benedikt Duda, Sanil Shetty salvage some pride for Kolkata Mavericks in heavy loss to Sharath Kamal's Chennai Lions
-
RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank cuts interest rate by 35 bps to 5.40% amid concerns over slowdown, EMIs likely to come down
-
Toni Morrison, a giant of American literature, perfected a confluence of lyricism and no-nonsense truthtelling
-
In UP and Bihar, a social venture involving electric rickshaws is providing eco-friendly livelihoods
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Islamabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to change the entire coaching staff of the national team after deciding not to renew the contracts of Mickey Arthur and Grant Flower.
File image of Mickey Arthur. Reuters
The major overhaul was recommended by the PCB's cricket committee which met in Lahore last Friday and approved by board chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday.
"The Pakistan Cricket Board ... will be immediately undertaking a robust recruitment process after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden," the PCB said in a statement.
The cricket committee is headed by PCB managing director Wasim Khan and also includes former Test captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq, who met with Arthur, former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed before recommending change in the coaching setup.
Arthur played first-class cricket in South Africa before going into coaching and taking charge of the national team from 2005-10. He became the first foreign coach of Australia's national cricket team before being replaced by Darren Lehmann in 2013.
Arthur took over as Pakistan head coach three years ago and during his tenure guided the team to the Champions Trophy title in England in 2017. However, Pakistan missed the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup last month after being edged by New Zealand on superior net run-rate through the tournament.
Former Zimbabwe batsman Flower and South Africa-born Luden, who also had worked with Bangladesh team as trainer, have been working with the Pakistan team since 2014. Mahmood, a former Pakistan all-rounder, was appointed as bowling coach in 2016.
"I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men's team," Mani said. "The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure that we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats."
Updated Date:
Aug 07, 2019 13:29:53 IST
Also See
Abdul Qadir feels giving Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur another contract would be 'injustice' to others
Inzamam-ul-Haq says being Pakistan chief selector was challenging due to the 'hurtful criticism' he copped throughout his tenure
Mickey Arthur feels 'disappointed and hurt' after being axed as Pakistan coach following underwhelming World Cup