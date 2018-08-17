First Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Board bans batsman Nasir Jamshed for ten years over spot-fixing charges

Nasir Jamshed, 28, is the sixth player to be banned following the scandal that tainted the T20 tournament in only its second year, and was described by cricket authorities as its lynchpin.

Agence France-Presse, August 17, 2018

Lahore: Pakistan cricket banned former Test opener Nasir Jamshed for ten years on Friday on multiple charges of spot fixing, wrapping up a 16-month investigation into a wide-ranging scandal that rocked the Pakistan Super League.

"Today's decision against Jamshed wraps up the fixing saga and the tribunal has banned him for ten years on multiple charges," said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi in footage shared by the PCB on Twitter.

File image of Nasir Jamshed. Reuters

Spot-fixing refers to illegal activity in a sport where a specific part of a game is fixed, unlike match-fixing, where the whole result is fixed.

Jamshed was first banned for 12 months in December last year after he was found guilty of non-cooperation with the tribunal investigating allegations of spot-fixing.

This year, he faced five further charges related to fixing, all of which were proven said Rizvi, who said it was "a matter of sadness that another player has spoiled his career."

Swashbuckling opener Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Nasir Jamshed have also been given bans of varying lengths.

Regarded as a talented left-hander, Jamshed played two Tests, 48 one-day and 18 T20Is for Pakistan. He hit three consecutive ODI hundreds against India in 2012.

His career nosedived during the 2015 World Cup where he was found overweight and mocked at during fielding, managing just five runs in three matches.

Jamshed and his lawyer Hasan Warraich had rejected the charges.

Rizvi said Jamshed will not be allowed to hold any office even after the ban expires.

"His name will be put on the list of avoided people," he said.

