First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Dec 12, 2019
UAE vs USA
USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Dec 11, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 67 runs
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 14, 2019
SCO vs USA
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
ICC Academy, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan Cricket Board appoints former player Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling consultant for one year

Mushtaq's first job will be to work with experienced leg-spinner Yasir Shah at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and get him ready for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Press Trust of India, Dec 13, 2019 10:37:17 IST

Karachi: Pakistan has appointed former Test leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling consultant for a one-year term.

Pakistan Cricket Board appoints former player Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling consultant for one year

File image of Mushtaq Ahmed. Getty Images

Mushtaq's first job will be to work with experienced leg-spinner Yasir Shah at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and get him ready for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Yasir had been released from the national team in Rawalpindi and told to report to the new spin consultant in Lahore.

"He will rejoin the team for the second test in Karachi," a PCB source said.

The PCB said Mushtaq was appointed as a spin bowling consultant last week.

According to his contract, he will work 120 days in a year at the National Cricket Academy with the U-16, U-19 and other domestic bowlers. As and when required, he will work with the national team.

Mushtaq, who has worked with the West Indies team as spin consultant and was also a bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy, will be helping out Yasir who has not been in the best of form in recent matches.

Yasir, with over 200 Test wickets, went for runs during the recent Test series in Australia and was also off colour earlier in the year in South Africa.

He was a surprise drop for the first Test against Sri Lanka which is currently underway in Rawalpindi.

Mushtaq, 49, who played 44 Tests (185 wickets) and 144 ODIs (61 wickets) for his country, will play a pivotal role in identifying new spin talent in the country.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2019 10:37:17 IST

Tags : Cricket, Lahore, Mushtaq Ahmed, National Cricket Academy, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Team, Rawalpindi, SportsTracker, Yasir Shah

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all