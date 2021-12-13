Pakistan Cricket Board appoints ex-ICC CFO Faisal Hasnain as its new CEO

Islamabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed former ICC chief financial officer Faisal Hasnain as its new chief executive.
The 62-year-old Hasnain, who has 35 years experience in high-profile finance and sports administration roles, will take over next month.
Hasnain will replace Wasim Khan, who quit as PCB chief executive in September after New Zealand and England abandoned their limited-overs tours to Pakistan.
“Faisal is a familiar figure in world cricket and is highly regarded, respected and trusted for his excellence in corporate governance, financial management and commercial acumen,” PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.
Hasnain has also served as managing director of Zimbabwe Cricket. He was involved in the sale of ICC’s commercial rights for the 2007-2015 and 2016-2023 commercial cycles.
“Faisal can utilise his vast experience and knowledge to help us achieve our commercial and financial objectives of making Pakistan cricket bigger and stronger," Raja said.
Hasnain said he will be aiming to strengthen PCB’s relationship with existing partners, the ICC and other cricket boards.
“These are highly exciting times in Pakistan cricket and I look forward to working very closely with my colleagues at the PCB so that we can collectively further enhance the image, reputation and profile of this great institution,” Hasnain said.
