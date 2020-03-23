First Cricket
Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq has full backing of PCB despite despite failure in PSL 2020

Misbah, who was given special permission by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to work as head coach of the Islamabad United, saw his team crash out before the last-four stage

Press Trust of India, Mar 23, 2020 09:07:49 IST

Karachi: Pakistan's national head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq has the full backing and support of the cricket authorities despite his recent failure as a coach in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Misbah, who was given special permission by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to work as head coach of the Islamabad United, saw his team crash out before the last-four stage for the first time since PSL's launch in 2016.

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq has full backing of PCB despite despite failure in PSL 2020

File image of Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. AP

Islamabad who are two times champions did not make the top four in the points table to crash out with just seven points from 10 matches and many critics and experts have blamed Misbah for the debacle.

But a senior official of the board said that they are still supporting and backing Misbah.

"Since he took over as head coach we have seen steady progress in the national team's performances in Tests and T20 cricket," CEO Wasim Khan told the media.

"We have full confidence in Misbah even now but as is our policy we will sit down and review his one-year performance after the World T20 in Australia in October," Khan said.

"We will do a complete postmortem of his one-year progress and then reach a conclusion."

He also made it clear that the Board was not contemplating appointing any other coach with Misbah.

"We have confidence in him and that is we allowed him to coach the Islamabad franchise as we wanted him to gain some experience as well in this position."

"You must keep in mind while he is coach of the Pakistan team full-time he only joined the Islamabad franchise few days before the PSL. We wanted it to be a learning experience for him as head coach."

Misbah took over as head coach cum chief selector last September after the PCB released foreign coach, Mickey Arthur and his support staff after the World Cup.
In his tenure, Pakistan has won two out of five Tests at home against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh but were swamped two-nil in Australia.

Khan said they were aware Misbah would be disappointed with his performance in the PSL but the Board will be asking him if he needed any other support before the tour of Ireland, Holland, England or the Asia Cup and World T20 this year.

"It is up to him what his planning is for the team but definitely I am sure he and the other selectors would take into consideration performance of players in the PSL when they sit down to finalise teams for the Asia Cup and World T20."

Khan admitted at the moment the organisation of the Asia Cup seemed difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 09:07:49 IST

Tags : Cricket, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Pakistan, Pakistan Super League, PCB, PSL, PSL 2020

