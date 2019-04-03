First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 14 Apr 02, 2019
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur impressed with batsman Abid Ali and pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan rested seven players who will be in the Cricket World Cup squad due to which batsman Abid Ali and pacer Mohammad Hasnain were included in the squad and both used the opportunity to shine and impressed Arthur.

Asian News International, Apr 03, 2019 15:28:05 IST

Cape Town: Australia thrashed Pakistan 5-0, in UAE, to register their first whitewash abroad since 2008, despite humiliating defeat Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur is happy to unearth a new batsman and a fast bowler.

Pakistan rested seven players who will be in the Cricket World Cup squad due to which batsman Abid Ali and pacer Mohammad Hasnain were included in the squad and both used the opportunity to shine and impressed Arthur.

File photo of Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. Reuters

File photo of Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. Reuters

Hasnain took only two wickets in three matches but Arthur is in all praise for the 18-year old saying that, “We've found a young quick bowler that's going to serve Pakistan well for the years to come.”

Ali made a stunning debut at age 31 and scored 112 in the fourth match but made a duck in the fifth ODI, yet Arthur is impressed with his attitude and work ethic, saying, “His attitude, his work ethic, the extra little bit of work he did through the tour was incredible, he's a hungry man who wants to play for Pakistan.”

Arthur has until 23 April to name his World Cup squad.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 15:28:05 IST

Tags : Abid Ali, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Mohammad Hasnain, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2019, World Cup

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all