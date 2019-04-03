Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur impressed with batsman Abid Ali and pacer Mohammad Hasnain
Pakistan rested seven players who will be in the Cricket World Cup squad due to which batsman Abid Ali and pacer Mohammad Hasnain were included in the squad and both used the opportunity to shine and impressed Arthur.
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 86 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 9 wickets
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs BLR Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM vs CHE - Apr 3rd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs HYD - Apr 4th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs KOL - Apr 5th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust among cadres makes vote transfer difficult
-
BJP and Congress alone cannot represent entire country, says Jayaprakash Narayan; calls for 'healthy' federalism
-
Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party must brace for a fiscal deficit nightmare
-
Voters rate govt 'below average' on governance, says ADR report, holds to account all of India's political class
-
Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corruption as US justice department begins probe
-
Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De: Despite #MeToo, Bollywood continues to prioritise commerce over decency
-
Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with defeat against Wolves; Fulham's relegation confirmed
-
Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit south India's agricultural backbone
-
Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how climate change has affected the river in the past
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Cape Town: Australia thrashed Pakistan 5-0, in UAE, to register their first whitewash abroad since 2008, despite humiliating defeat Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur is happy to unearth a new batsman and a fast bowler.
Pakistan rested seven players who will be in the Cricket World Cup squad due to which batsman Abid Ali and pacer Mohammad Hasnain were included in the squad and both used the opportunity to shine and impressed Arthur.
File photo of Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. Reuters
Hasnain took only two wickets in three matches but Arthur is in all praise for the 18-year old saying that, “We've found a young quick bowler that's going to serve Pakistan well for the years to come.”
Ali made a stunning debut at age 31 and scored 112 in the fourth match but made a duck in the fifth ODI, yet Arthur is impressed with his attitude and work ethic, saying, “His attitude, his work ethic, the extra little bit of work he did through the tour was incredible, he's a hungry man who wants to play for Pakistan.”
Arthur has until 23 April to name his World Cup squad.
Updated Date:
Apr 03, 2019 15:28:05 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: Azhar Mahmood says despite surrendering series to Aaron Finch and Co, plenty of positives for hosts
Pakistan vs Australia: Second consecutive hundred from Aaron Finch helps visitors clinch 8-wicket victory in second ODI
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch and Co's dominant series sweep sends out a stern warning ahead of World Cup