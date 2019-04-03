Cape Town: Australia thrashed Pakistan 5-0, in UAE, to register their first whitewash abroad since 2008, despite humiliating defeat Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur is happy to unearth a new batsman and a fast bowler.

Pakistan rested seven players who will be in the Cricket World Cup squad due to which batsman Abid Ali and pacer Mohammad Hasnain were included in the squad and both used the opportunity to shine and impressed Arthur.

Hasnain took only two wickets in three matches but Arthur is in all praise for the 18-year old saying that, “We've found a young quick bowler that's going to serve Pakistan well for the years to come.”

Ali made a stunning debut at age 31 and scored 112 in the fourth match but made a duck in the fifth ODI, yet Arthur is impressed with his attitude and work ethic, saying, “His attitude, his work ethic, the extra little bit of work he did through the tour was incredible, he's a hungry man who wants to play for Pakistan.”

Arthur has until 23 April to name his World Cup squad.