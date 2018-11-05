First Cricket
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur demands unconditional apology from PCB's Mohsin Khan for making unsavoury remarks in media

Mickey Arthur has also had issues with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq in recent months when both had a heated argument over the selection of some players and their role in the Pakistan team.

Press Trust of India, November 05, 2018

Karachi: Pakistan cricket team's head coach Mickey Arthur has demanded an unconditional apology from newly appointed chairman of Cricket Committee Mohsin Khan for his unsavoury remarks in the media.

According to the "Jang" newspaper, Arthur has made it clear that unless former Test opener Mohsin apologises for his alleged remarks about the head coach in a television show, he (Arthur) has no intentions of holding any meeting with him.

File photo of Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur. Getty Images

The report says that Mickey Arthur has made his stance amply clear to the PCB officials.

Mohsin who is heading a high powered committee that includes former Test captains, Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq and ex-captain of the Pakistan women's team, Urooj Mumtaz has termed Arthur "stupid and donkey" for supporting Muhammad Aamir.

The PCB while appointing the cricket committee recently has also given Arthur a contract until next year's World Cup in England.

The committee is authorised to oversee the work of the national selection committee and the Pakistan team management and make appropriate recommendations to the board Chairman if they feel otherwise.

Arthur has also had issues with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq in recent months when both had a heated argument over the selection of some players and their role in the Pakistan team.

Interestingly senior player Mohammad Hafeez was one of those players, who was not in Arthur's game plan but Inzamam pushed him for a comeback to the Pakistan team something which didn't go down well with the foreign coach.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018

