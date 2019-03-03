First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 1st ODI Mar 03, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
ENG in WI | 5th ODI Mar 02, 2019
WI Vs ENG
West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 05, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 05, 2019
IND vs AUS
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan blind cricket team stranded in Sri Lanka due to closure of Lahore airport

After border tensions broke out between India and Pakistan last week, the Sri Lankan Airlines cancelled all its flights to Lahore.

Press Trust of India, Mar 03, 2019 21:16:49 IST

Colombo: The Pakistan blind cricket team, which is on a tour of Sri Lanka, has been stranded in the island nation due to the closure of Lahore airport in the wake of escalating tension with India.

"They have been forced to stay longer and also have to pay additional expenditure," Chaminda Pushpakumara, the manager of the local blind cricket team said.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

"They had already incurred personal expenditure to travel to Sri Lanka," Pushpakumara added.

The official has sought the Sri Lankan government's intervention to provide the Pakistani team with assistance.

After border tensions broke out between India and Pakistan last week, the Sri Lankan Airlines cancelled all its flights to Lahore.

The Pakistan government then closed its airspace for domestic and international flights because of the situation, which forced the 24-member Pakistan team to postpone its departure.

The Pakistan blind cricket team beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 21:16:49 IST

Tags : Chaminda Pushpakumara, Cricket, Lahore Airport, Pakistan Blind Cricket Team, Pakistan Government, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all