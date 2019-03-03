Pakistan blind cricket team stranded in Sri Lanka due to closure of Lahore airport
After border tensions broke out between India and Pakistan last week, the Sri Lankan Airlines cancelled all its flights to Lahore.
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 6th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
NDA's Sankalp rally in Bihar marked by references to Narendra Modi's '56-inch test', fight against terror
-
Jammu and Kashmir an internal matter and integral part of country, says India on OIC resolution
-
Vishal Bhardwaj confesses he's often undervalued as a composer: I want to make music for films that aren't mine
-
Political parties use drug menace in Punjab as perennial election fodder, but none have any solution to offer
-
India a high-tariff nation, US should get at least a 'reciprocal tax', says President Donald Trump
-
Donald Trump accuses Michael Cohen of perjury after ex-lawyer slams him in testimony to House Oversight Committee
-
Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river management, but will officials listen?
-
Understanding mental illness: Examining the relationship between self-doubt and sanity
-
Mexican Open: Nick Kyrgios’ headline-grabbing show earns him another title along with renewed respect of tennis world
-
क्या वाकई मारा गया मसूद अजहर? खुफिया एजेंसियों की पड़ताल जारी
-
अमेठी में पीएम मोदी: 5 साल में अमेठी के लिए स्मृति ईरानी ने राहुल गांधी से ज्यादा काम किया
-
पटना में संकल्प रैली में PM मोदी की दहाड़, कहा- देश के दुश्मनों से हिसाब लेगा ये चौकीदार
-
पाकिस्तान पर भारत का Air Strike: मोदी है, तो क्या सबकुछ इसी तरह मुमकिन है?
-
LoC के पास रहने वाले लोगों ने बयां किया अपना दर्द, कहा- क्यों नहीं एक बार में ही मार देते?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Colombo: The Pakistan blind cricket team, which is on a tour of Sri Lanka, has been stranded in the island nation due to the closure of Lahore airport in the wake of escalating tension with India.
"They have been forced to stay longer and also have to pay additional expenditure," Chaminda Pushpakumara, the manager of the local blind cricket team said.
Representational image. Getty Images
"They had already incurred personal expenditure to travel to Sri Lanka," Pushpakumara added.
The official has sought the Sri Lankan government's intervention to provide the Pakistani team with assistance.
After border tensions broke out between India and Pakistan last week, the Sri Lankan Airlines cancelled all its flights to Lahore.
The Pakistan government then closed its airspace for domestic and international flights because of the situation, which forced the 24-member Pakistan team to postpone its departure.
The Pakistan blind cricket team beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series.
Updated Date:
Mar 03, 2019 21:16:49 IST
Also See
Sri Lanka Cricket secures release of $ 11.5 million withheld by ICC for eight months
Arjuna Ranatunga loses battle for Sri Lanka Cricket's vice-presidential seat in board's elections
ICC lifts bowling ban on Akila Dananjaya after clearing Sri Lanka spinner's remodelled action