First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali says win over India in Asia Emerging Nations Cup has given him immense confidence ahead of ICC U-19 World Cup

Haider said he and skipper Rohail Nazir performed well in the recent Asia Emerging Nations Cup, which Pakistan won in Bangladesh after beating India in the semifinals, and that has helped their confidence.

Press Trust of India, Jan 01, 2020 12:20:22 IST

Karachi: Pakistan's U-19 team batsman Haider Ali says the win over India in Asia Emerging nations Cup has given him immense confidence as he gears up for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup scheduled later this month.

Haider said he and skipper Rohail Nazir performed well in the recent Asia Emerging Nations Cup, which Pakistan won in Bangladesh after beating India in the semifinals, and that has helped their confidence.

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali says win over India in Asia Emerging Nations Cup has given him immense confidence ahead of ICC U-19 World Cup

Representational image. Getty Images

"Beating India and then having done well in first class matches we have gained a lot of confidence and we want to carry the burden of Pakistan's campaign in the junior World Cup," Ali said.

Ali said Pakistan won't be affected by the withdrawal of Test fast bowler Naseem Shah from the line-up.

Haider, who scored a brilliant 134 runs for Northern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against winners Central Punjab, said he and Rohail had matured enough and were keen to lead the team's push to win the World Cup in South Africa starting January 17.

"I and Rohail have matured a lot in the last few years specially after getting a chance to play first-class cricket and our experience in the Asia Emerging Nations Cup which Pakistan won," Haider said.

"And both of us believe we can spearhead and motivate the other players to perform well and try to win the World Cup," he added.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail, who is also captain of the Pakistan junior team and got half centuries in both innings of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, also made it clear that not having Naseem in the squad would not make a big difference.

"If he had been selected it would have been a great boost for us but mentally we have been preparing to play without him in the junior World Cup and the back-up pace bowlers we have are also good," he said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 01, 2020 12:20:22 IST

Tags : Asia Emerging Nations Cup, Central Punjab, Cricket, Haider Ali., ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, Naseem Shah, Pakistan, Quaid-E-Azam Trophy, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all