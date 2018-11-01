Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODIs to concentrate fully on Test cricket
Azhar Ali, 33, said he had taken the decision to focus only on Test cricket and also because he felt the time was right.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 224 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
'Opposition must unite to save democracy': Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi to form anti-BJP front
-
World Bank ease of doing business ranking: Higher FDI inflows is okay, but why is it not boosting economic growth?
-
Darren Aronofsky on return to India, violence in his films, and why he believes in pushing the audience
-
Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah come together 'to protect nation', say 'democracy is in danger'
-
Blasphemy serious offence, but insult of Asia Bibi's religion and fabricating crime also blasphemous: Pakistan Supreme Court
-
L&T Mumbai Open: Pranjala Yadlapalli ousted after coming within two points of memorable win over Luksika Kumkhum
-
Red Dead Redemption 2: The symbology, morality and philosophy of Rockstar Games' latest
-
Udayan Mukherjee's Dark Circles is a rewarding read, which soars in its exploration of mental health
-
राम मंदिर पर अब बनेगा कानून या फिर बिल लाकर महज माहौल बनाने की तैयारी हो रही है
-
राजशाही चली गई लेकिन छत्तीसगढ़ की राजनीति में रजवाड़ों की लोकप्रियता बनी हुई है
-
India vs West indies, Highlights, 5th Odi at Thiruvananthapuram: 9 विकेट से भारत कीआसान जीत
-
राकेश सिन्हा ने दिया इशारा- राम मंदिर पर प्राइवेट बिल ला सकती है बीजेपी
-
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण फैलाने वालों के खिलाफ आपराधिक कार्रवाई होगी, 10 दिनों के लिए पॉल्यूशन इमरजेंसी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Karachi: Senior Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali Thursday announced his retirement from limited overs cricket in order to concentrate fully on Test cricket.
Azhar, 33, said he had taken the decision to focus only on Test cricket and also because he felt the time was right.
"I have spoken to the chief selector, captain and the chairman of PCB before announcing my decision. I took the decision after giving it a lot of thought," he told reporters in Lahore.
File image of Azhar Ali. Reuters
A prolific player in the longest format, the 33-year-old played the last of his 53 ODIs against New Zealand in January, earlier this year.
His orthodox batting style in ODIs at an average of 36.90 and strike-rate of 74.45 has often come up for criticism.
"I just want to pay full attention to test cricket now and I think the young players now coming into the team are performing very well in one-day internationals," he added.
Azhar, who had to step down as captain of the ODI team last year, however felt that he could have done more in 50-over cricket.
"I think I could have contributed some more in one-day cricket but with the World Cup due next year, I just felt it was time to move on and give others a chance."
Making it clear he had felt no pressure to retire from ODIs, Azhar said his decision will give team management ample time to finalize their squad for next year's World Cup.
Azhar also said his only regret remained the way he could not continue as ODI captain for a long period.
"I just felt at that time they were some people, who didn't support me as ODI captain. Who thought I was not good for this format. It is never easy to captain the Pakistan side but they are also some good memories for me as captain."
A PCB official said that Azhar took the decision knowing that he was not in the scheme of things.
"He has got a clear message that he is not in the team management's plans for next year's World Cup in England. He has decided it is better if he just focused on playing Test matches," an official close to Azhar said.
Azhar has been one of Pakistan's most prolific run-scorers in Test cricket as he scored a triple century and a double hundred in Tests in the UAE and Australia in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
Updated Date:
Nov 01, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: Azhar Ali takes full responsibility of bizarre 'run out', says his son will always remind him of dismissal
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam's 99 on Day 3 puts hosts in driving seat as Tim Paine and Co need 419 more runs to win second Test
PCB summons Pakistan batsmen Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad in separate cases