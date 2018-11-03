Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad's comeback delayed by another six weeks after PCB extends four-month ban
Pakistani batsman Ahmed Shehzad's hopes of making a comeback next week have been dashed after the country's cricket board added six weeks to his four-month ban for failing a dope test.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
#MeToo: Women allege sexual harassment at All India Radio's Dharamshala, Obra, Kurukshetra stations
-
Chandrababu Naidu's past political somersaults make his credentials as messiah of Opposition unity suspect
-
Badhaai Ho writers Shantanu Srivastava, Akshat Ghildial on film's success and how it compares to Tevar
-
US midterm elections: If Democrats flip the House, what does it mean for US foreign policy and India? 'Very bullish' is dominant theme
-
Narendra Modi's MSME loan gambit is a two-pronged strategy; eases note ban pain, crafts shrewd poll plank
-
#MeToo: Examining the historical baggage of 'due process' and the limitations of rule of law
-
ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City's hard-earned point of salvation piles frustration on 'unbeaten' Kerala Blasters
-
Jagte Raho: Amshu Chukki looks at a protest that never happened
-
क्या राहुल गांधी अपने पिता वाली गलती दोहरा रहे हैं?
-
Karnataka Bypolls LIVE: 9 बजे तक 6% वोटिंग, येदियुरप्पा को बेटे की जीत पर पूरा भरोसा
-
राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: खरगोश और कछुए की कहानी में कछुआ बनकर उभरे हैं पायलट
-
राजस्थान का जयपुरिया ट्रेंड, जो बनाता और बिगाड़ता है चुनावी खेल
-
शक्की-दिमाग और पैनी-नजर पुलिस की पड़ताल के इसलिए मूल-मंत्र हैं क्योंकि....
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Karachi: Pakistani batsman Ahmed Shehzad's hopes of making a comeback next week have been dashed after the country's cricket board added six weeks to his four-month ban for failing a dope test.
The four-month ban under the anti-doping clauses was to end on 10 November, which would have allowed Shehzad to resume his cricket career by appearing in the Super Eight stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
File image of Ahmed Shehzad. Reuters
But the colourful opener got himself into trouble when he played nine friendly matches for his Lahore club, Muslim Gymkhana, during the period of his ban.
The PCB said on Friday that although Shehzad has apologised for breaching the terms of his anti-doping ban and has also shown remorse, but being a professional cricketer there is no excuse for him not being aware of rules and regulations.
"Mindful that the instant decision will also serve as a constructive lesson to Ahmed Shehzad and other cricketers, that strict adherence to applicable rules and regulations is mandatory, a new period of ineligibility is imposed on Ahmed Shehzad which will be applicable from November 11th, 2018," the PCB said in a statement.
Shehzad, who has played in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 57 T20 Internationals, was banned for four months after he had failed a dope test carried out during a domestic one-day tournament in Faisalabad in May.
He initially challenged the test but than defended himself by stating that his wife had mistakenly given him a tablet which contained a banned substance meant for the cancer treatment of his mother.
Shehzad took the plea that during the tournament in Faisalabad he was suffering from nausea and vomiting and had asked his wife to give him medication and she inadvertently gave him the wrong tablet.
The board also procured scoresheets of the club matches the Test batsman played in Lahore, a direct violation of his ban conditions.
The new six-week ban effectively rules out the opener for the ongoing series against New Zealand and perhaps also out of the tour of South Africa from December.
Updated Date:
Nov 03, 2018
Also See
PCB summons Pakistan batsmen Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad in separate cases
PCB defends Wasim Akram's appointment in cricket committee despite Qayyum report taint
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODIs to concentrate fully on Test cricket