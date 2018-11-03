First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd T20I Nov 02, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
WI in IND | 5th ODI Nov 01, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
SA in AUS Nov 04, 2018
AUS vs SA
Perth Stadium, Perth
WI in IND Nov 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad's comeback delayed by another six weeks after PCB extends four-month ban

Pakistani batsman Ahmed Shehzad's hopes of making a comeback next week have been dashed after the country's cricket board added six weeks to his four-month ban for failing a dope test.

Press Trust of India, November 03, 2018

Karachi: Pakistani batsman Ahmed Shehzad's hopes of making a comeback next week have been dashed after the country's cricket board added six weeks to his four-month ban for failing a dope test.

The four-month ban under the anti-doping clauses was to end on 10 November, which would have allowed Shehzad to resume his cricket career by appearing in the Super Eight stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

File image of Ahmed Shehzad. Reuters

File image of Ahmed Shehzad. Reuters

But the colourful opener got himself into trouble when he played nine friendly matches for his Lahore club, Muslim Gymkhana, during the period of his ban.

The PCB said on Friday that although Shehzad has apologised for breaching the terms of his anti-doping ban and has also shown remorse, but being a professional cricketer there is no excuse for him not being aware of rules and regulations.

"Mindful that the instant decision will also serve as a constructive lesson to Ahmed Shehzad and other cricketers, that strict adherence to applicable rules and regulations is mandatory, a new period of ineligibility is imposed on Ahmed Shehzad which will be applicable from November 11th, 2018," the PCB said in a statement.

Shehzad, who has played in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 57 T20 Internationals, was banned for four months after he had failed a dope test carried out during a domestic one-day tournament in Faisalabad in May.

He initially challenged the test but than defended himself by stating that his wife had mistakenly given him a tablet which contained a banned substance meant for the cancer treatment of his mother.

Shehzad took the plea that during the tournament in Faisalabad he was suffering from nausea and vomiting and had asked his wife to give him medication and she inadvertently gave him the wrong tablet.

The board also procured scoresheets of the club matches the Test batsman played in Lahore, a direct violation of his ban conditions.

The new six-week ban effectively rules out the opener for the ongoing series against New Zealand and perhaps also out of the tour of South Africa from December.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2018

Tags : Ahmed Shehzad, Cricket, Doping, Doping In Cricket, Muslim Gymkhana, Pakistan, PCB, Quaid-E-Azam Trophy, SportsTracker

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all