- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Is India’s #MeToo moment here? Women are angry and they are naming and shaming their abusers
-
Despairing Kukis mourn massacred kin, seek homeland as Centre gets set to implement Naga pact inked with NSCN-IM
-
Sriram Raghavan lists 11 of his favourite thrillers of all time — from Psycho, Shutter Island to Double Indemnity
-
Rahul Gandhi outlines Congress' policy roadmap ahead of 2019 polls, says he is confident of grand alliance
-
Premier League: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho set to be sacked regardless of result against Newcastle, says report
-
Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif arrested by anti-graft body in two corruption cases
-
Monsoon Music: Maharashtra sings of farmers and fruitful harvests
-
The elephant in the room: A graphic narrative on coal mining in the Hasdeo forest
-
मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव: अमित शाह की रणनीति, सीमा पर तैनात किए क्षत्रप
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Rajkot: वेस्टइंडीज ने 100 रन का आंकड़ा पार किया
-
गुजरात के शेरों के खिलाफ समय का पहिया घूमा, तो क्या होगा?
-
रूस के साथ एस 400 डील कर भारत ने दिया अमेरिका को संदेश - 'हर दोस्त जरूरी होता है'
-
महिलाओं का सम्मान जरूरी, जीवन में समझें समान भागीदारः पूर्व CJI दीपक मिश्रा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4395
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has been banned for four months for violating anti-doping regulations after he tested positive for a prohibited substance in May, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Friday.
File image of Ahmed Shehzad. Reuters
The PCB provisionally suspended Shehzad in July after his in-competition urine sample collected during the Pakistan Cup domestic tournament had tested positive. An independent review board had confirmed the result in June.
His four-month suspension is effective from 10 July.
The board said the 26-year-old accepted that he committed the violations but had no intention to cheat or enhance his performance.
“PCB has a zero tolerance policy towards doping in cricket and hopes that in future cricketers will exercise utmost care to ensure that no prohibited substances enter their system,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said in a statement.
The statement did not specify the substance for which Shehzad had tested positive.
As a part of his rehabilitation process, Shehzad will also have to deliver lectures on anti-doping as the PCB may require.
Shehzad last played for Pakistan in the two-match Twenty20 series in Scotland in June.
Updated Date:
Oct 06, 2018
Also See
BCCI, PCB square off at ICC headquarters over compensation case; global body leaves it on boards to resolve matter
Pakistan Cricket Board denies unprofessionalism charges levied by former fielding coach Steve Rixon
India vs Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed and Co's second Asia Cup defeat to arch-rivals exposes the extent of problems in the team