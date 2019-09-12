Pakistan await details of security threat from Sri Lanka Cricket as fate of limited overs series hangs in balance
Pakistan's cricket authorities remained on tenterhooks on Thursday awaiting word from Sri Lanka Cricket on the upcoming ODI and T20 Internationals series.
Karachi: Pakistan's cricket authorities remained on tenterhooks on Thursday awaiting word from Sri Lanka Cricket on the upcoming ODI and T20 Internationals series.
Sources close to the board told PTI that till Thursday, the Sri Lankan cricket authorities had not shared any information with the PCB on their Prime Minister's Office having received reliable information of a possible terrorist threat on the national team of the island country while touring Pakistan.
Representational image. Reuters
"The PCB is waiting for some response on the tour and unless intelligence is shared what can the PCB say how reliable it is. Yes there have been background contacts but nothing definite has come out of it yet," one source said.
The PCB had confirmed it would be hosting the Sri Lankan team for the series from 25 September even after SLC announced that 10 of its main players, including ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne and T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, have pulled out due to security concerns.
But hours after announcing the ODI and T20 squads for the Pakistan tour, the Sri Lankan board came out with a statement, saying it was reassessing the security situation in Pakistan ahead of the team's scheduled departure.
The reassessment was based on a warning the SLC received from the Prime Minister's Office, sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports.
Sri Lanka are due to play three ODIs in Karachi, followed by as many T20Is in Lahore between 27 September and 9 October and it will be the first time after 2009 that Pakistan would be hosting a top tier team for such a long period.
Another source aware of developments in the PCB said the high-ups were concerned and a bit surprised at the Sri Lankans not having shared any information as yet on the possible threat.
Pakistan is banking on the tour by Sri Lanka to also convince foreign players to come and play the entire Pakistan Super League's fifth edition in Pakistan.
Updated Date:
Sep 12, 2019 22:17:16 IST
