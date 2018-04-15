First Cricket
Pakistan announce Test squad for England, Ireland tours; include four uncapped players

The other new faces in the 16-member squad include batsmen Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Usman Salahuddin. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan will fill in for slow-bowling spearhead Yasir Shah

Reuters, April 15, 2018

Pakistan have named five uncapped players, including the nephew of former captain and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, in their Test squad for the team’s upcoming tour of Ireland and England on Sunday.

File image of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Image courtesy: @ICC

Left-hander opener Imam-ul-Haq, who has played four-one-day internationals, scored a century on his debut against Sri Lanka last October.

The other new faces in the 16-member squad include batsmen Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Usman Salahuddin. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan will fill in for slow-bowling spearhead Yasir Shah who is out with a hip injury.

"Yasir's absence is a big loss," Inzamam was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“If we look at his numbers for the last two years, he has more wickets than any other bowler for Pakistan. He was our strike bowler, all the games we’ve won he played a big part in.

Ireland play their inaugural Test against Pakistan from 11-15 May before the South Asian team take on England in Tests at Lord’s (24-28 May) and Headingley (1-5 June).

Pakistan will also play 2 Twenty20 Internationals against Scotland on June 12 and 13, both at Edinburgh’s Grange Cricket Club Ground.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Faheem Ashraf.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018

