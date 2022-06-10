Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE cricket Score and Update

|Pakistan
|West Indies
|7/0 (1.5 ov) - R/R 3.82
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Fakhar Zaman
|Batting
|5
|10
|1
|0
|Imam-ul-Haq
|Batting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Alzarri Joseph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kyle Mayers
|0.5
|0
|7
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
7 (7) R/R: 3.81
Imam-ul-Haq 1(1)
Fakhar Zaman 5(10)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Watch PAK vs WI live update in India, Watch live coverage Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE from Multan Cricket Stadium.
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
PREVIEW: Pakistan and West Indies are set to take on each other in the second ODI of the three-match series in Multan. The home side clinched a win in the first encounter to go 1-0 up in the series.
Pakistan won the toss on Friday and have opted to bat.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was on a roll as he notched up a century and helped the side chase down a target of 306 runs by 5 wickets and with four balls to spare in the first ODI on Wednesday. Apart from Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan scored individual fifties while Khushdil Shah chipped in with a cameo as he struck an unbeaten 41 off 23.
Earlier, in the day, West Indies rode on a brilliant ton from Shai Hope to post 305/8 in 50 overs. Haris Rauf scalped a four-fer for Pakistan.
West Indies, on the other side would look to make a comeback in the series as a defeat in this match will give an unassailable lead to Pakistan.
SQUADS
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abdullah Shafique, Zahid Mahmood, Iftikhar Ahmed
West Indies: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Shermon Lewis, Keacy Carty, Keemo Paul, Nkrumah Bonner
