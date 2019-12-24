Pacer Naseem Shah should not be sent for U-19 World Cup, says Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez
Hafeez opined that instead of sending Naseem, who already has international exposure, to the under-19 World Cup, the selectors should use the opportunity to send another speedster.
Lahore: Out of favour Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez feels pace sensation Naseem Shah shouldn't be sent to next month's Under-19 World Cup and the 16-year-old should rather work on getting "technically and physically better" at the highest level.
After creating flutter during his Test debut in Australia, Naseem was named in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the U-19 World Cup to be played in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February.
However, Hafeez opined that instead of sending Naseem, who already has international exposure, to the under-19 World Cup, the selectors should use the opportunity to send another speedster.
"Humble suggestion 2 Junior selection committee not 2 send Naseem Shah to play under 19 world cup. He already played international cricket & should work hard Technically & Physically to get better at that level. Would be fruitful to use this opportunity to send any other fast bowler," Hafeez tweeted.
On Monday, Naseem grabbed 5-31 in Pakistan's series-clinching win over Sri Lanka in Karachi to become the youngest fast bowler at 16 years 307 days to achieve the feat.
With that effort, the teenager broke compatriot Mohammad Amir's record. Amir had made his mark with a five-wicket haul at 17 years 257 days against Australia in Melbourne a decade ago.
Updated Date:
Dec 24, 2019 15:13:53 IST
