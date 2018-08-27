Bengaluru: The BCCI on Monday declared pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar fit and said he will be a part of India A squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been declared fit and will be a part of the India A squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series," the BCCI said in a statement.

Kumar had aggravated his lower back injury while playing the third India-England ODI match in the UK. He was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing India-England Test series and had to undergo recovery training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Kumar will play against South Africa A on 29 August at Bengaluru as the Shreyas Iyer-led India A will battle it out for the third position in the Quadrangular series.

India A are already out of the Quadrangular series as they could manage just nine points. They lost to South Africa A on Monday.