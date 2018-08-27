Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar declared fit by BCCI, to join India A squad in ongoing Quadrangular Series
The BCCI on Monday declared pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar fit and said he will be a part of India A squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs HK - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs OMA - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs SIN - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs NEP - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 HK vs SIN - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 OMA vs MAL - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 OMA vs SIN - Sep 1st, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
1984 anti-Sikh pogrom: In his bid to whitewash Congress' sins, Rahul Gandhi has ended up reopening old wounds
-
Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old hands for poll committees as Congress seeks to reverse fortunes in state elections
-
Asian Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra shatters own national record to win gold in men's javelin throw
-
State Bank of India changes names, IFSC codes of nearly 1,300 branches post merger with associates
-
Remake of Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon could get complete overhaul in post-Black Panther world
-
बस्तर: पैर जमाता विकास...नक्सलियों के खौफ की टूटती सांसें
-
सुखबीर बादल बोले- अमरिंदर सिंह के दिल में 'टाइटलर' के लिए खास कोना
-
साल 2019 में मोदी सरकार को सत्ता में आने से क्यों रोकना चाहते हैं अमर्त्य सेन?
-
NDA में रहकर कब तक 'सियासी खीर' बनाते रहेंगे उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा?
-
Highlights, Asian Games 2018 Day 9th, Updates: नीरज ने जीता गोल्ड, धरुन, सुधा और नीना को सिल्वर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Bengaluru: The BCCI on Monday declared pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar fit and said he will be a part of India A squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series.
File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Reuters
"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been declared fit and will be a part of the India A squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series," the BCCI said in a statement.
Kumar had aggravated his lower back injury while playing the third India-England ODI match in the UK. He was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing India-England Test series and had to undergo recovery training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Kumar will play against South Africa A on 29 August at Bengaluru as the Shreyas Iyer-led India A will battle it out for the third position in the Quadrangular series.
India A are already out of the Quadrangular series as they could manage just nine points. They lost to South Africa A on Monday.
Updated Date:
Aug 27, 2018
Also See
BCCI shift Quadrangular series' venue from Vijaywada to Alur and Bengaluru due to unfit playing conditions
BCCI calls off first two one-dayers of Quadrangular series due to poor conditions after heavy rainfall
Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu star as India B, India A beat South Africa, Australia A teams respectively