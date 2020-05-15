First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Own sets of balls, marked water bottles and more social distancing norms as England cricketers set to resume training soon

A 'one skin per ball' policy will be implemented for the sessions at 11 county grounds in England where players will train at different times to ensure social distancing.

Press Trust of India, May 15, 2020 12:14:46 IST

London: England's cricketers will be handed a box of balls each only for their individual use and they can't apply saliva on them when they resume training next week ahead of the scheduled Test series against West Indies and Pakistan.

Own sets of balls, marked water bottles and more social distancing norms as England cricketers set to resume training soon

England players celebrate the fall of a wicket. AP

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which has suspended all its activities until July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced on Thursday that a pool of 30 cricketers will be prepared for the planned start of international cricket this summer.

The training will be held as per the government-approved guidelines.

"We should be able to get control of the environment so it's safer to go back to practise than it is to go to the supermarket. I'm not making light of this but there are risks every time you go outside the house," Ashley Giles, ECB director of cricket, was quoted as saying by 'The Guardian.

A "one skin per ball" policy will be implemented for the sessions at 11 county grounds where players will train at different times to ensure social distancing.

"We need to mitigate as many of the risks as we possibly can. At one venue guys may train individually but with the same coach a single coach for four or five bowlers.

"But with social distancing, they shouldn't be close enough to pass anything on. It's essential we stick to these guidelines," said Giles.

The Guardian reported that the players have to use only the individual box of balls assigned to them and the balls must remain in their kit bags when not in use.

Bowlers will be having one-on-one sessions with coaches from Wednesday and the batsmen will enter the nets two weeks later.

"Players have been told to travel by car, bring their own clearly marked water bottles, regularly sanitise hands and make a swift departure afterwards before showering at home," the newspaper stated.

They will also undergo temperature checks before hitting the nets under the supervision of a coach and physio.

A two-metre distance has to be maintained with the coach and the physio will be the only one wearing a PPE kit.

When the batsmen resume net sessions, they must not pick the ball up and pass it back to the coach, instead they will kick it or use the bat to hit it back.

"We hope we don't take another dip, which would put all of us back. (But) If we continue on this trajectory hopefully we will have the right conditions to play some Test cricket," Giles said.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 12:14:46 IST

Tags : Ashley Giles, Cricket, ECB, England, England And Wales Cricket Board, Social Distancing


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all