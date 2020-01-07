First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 2 Jan 06, 2020
NAM vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Jan 05, 2020
OMA vs UAE
Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
SL in IND Jan 07, 2020
IND vs SL
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
IRE in WI Jan 07, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Outplayed in Australia, New Zealand look to learn from experience and bounce back at home against India

Tom Latham said there was no time for recriminations with Virat Kohli’s India on their way to New Zealand for Tests in Wellington and Christchurch at the end of next month.

Reuters, Jan 07, 2020 09:31:03 IST

Sydney: New Zealand could hardly but concede that they had been outplayed in all departments on their tour of Australia but will try to learn from the experience and look to rediscover their form in next month’s home series against India.

Outplayed in Australia, New Zealand look to learn from experience and bounce back at home against India

New Zealand's Ross Taylor hits a boundary on day four of the third Test match between Australia and New Zealand. AP

The Blacks Caps were unbeaten in their six previous series before they flew across the Tasman Sea but will head home with their tails between their legs after losing by 296 runs in Perth, 247 runs in Melbourne and, on Monday, 279 runs in Sydney.

There were mitigating circumstances after injury robbed them of their fastest bowler, Lockie Ferguson, in the first Test, and their best bowler, Trent Boult, for the first and third matches.

Captain Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls were also missing from the Sydney Test after falling victim to a flu bug which ripped through the camp, but the series was already long lost by then.

It would have been hard to put a gloss on a batting performance which saw the team score more than 250 runs only once in six innings, and stand-in skipper Tom Latham did not even try.

“From a batting point of view we never reached the standard we set ourselves,” Latham told reporters.

“There’s no one more disappointed than ourselves. We came over here with some high expectations after some of the cricket we’ve played, but credit has to go to Australia, the way they’ve played.”

Latham said there was no time for recriminations with Virat Kohli’s India on their way to New Zealand for Tests in Wellington and Christchurch at the end of next month.

“It’s important we don’t start pointing the finger or looking at other factors,” he added.

“It’s important we learn from this and when we get back together as a red ball team, we face India and we can hopefully play our brand of cricket.”

One bright footnote to an otherwise forgettable tour was Ross Taylor passing Stephen Fleming to become New Zealand’s most prolific run scorer in Tests when his 22 runs on Monday took him to 7,174 from 99 Tests.

Taylor paid a tearful tribute to former New Zealand captain Martin Crowe, who died of cancer in 2016, as he spoke of his achievement.

“My goal was to play one Test match,” the 35-year-old said.

“I guess it’s an emotional time because my mentor Martin Crowe, that was one of the goals he put down for me was to be New Zealand’s highest Test run-scorer.

“To be honest I didn’t believe him, but I’d have loved for him to be here and help celebrate.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 09:31:03 IST

Tags : Australia Vs New Zealand, Australia Vs New Zealand 2019-20, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Trent Boult

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all