First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 38 May 06, 2018
PUN Vs RAJ
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 37 May 06, 2018
MUM Vs KOL
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Out-of-favour Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq set to make first-class comeback, keen to play PSL

Razzaq, 38, will lead PTV in the upcoming domestic season and hopes that his performances will help him bag a PSL contract.

FirstCricket Staff, May 07, 2018

Lahore: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razaaq, who last played an international match 2013, is set to return to competitive cricket to push his selection for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 38-year-old will lead PTV in the upcoming domestic season and hopes that his performances will help him bag a PSL contract.

Abdul Razzaq last played international cricket in 2013. AFP

Abdul Razzaq last played international cricket in 2013. AFP

"I will be captaining PTV this season. I feel completely fit at the moment and my form has been good recently. I hope my performances in the domestic season gets me selected for the PSL next year," Razzaq told Daily Express on Sunday.

Razzaq had quit first-class cricket in 2014 after his form dipped and his side ZTBL were relegated to Grade II. He even went on to serve as the bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators last season. His last international outing was in a T20 game against South Africa five years back.

"I already told the selectors my plans for the future at the time," he said.

"We all are agreed that if my form and performances in the domestic season are up to the mark, then I would most certainly be drafted in the next PSL."

Razzaq made his international debut in 1996 and represented the country in 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is.

"It was Mohammad Wasim who actually motivated me to play again," Razzaq told ESPNcricinfo. "Given the fact that my love for the game is still there, I have decided to give it a shot for one last final time. I am offered a contract by PTV and going to play first-class cricket for them this year. I know I cannot play for Pakistan anymore and that isn't my aim either. I know there are a lot of youngsters all over and they are doing very well. I don't want to push myself there but my aim is to play for another year or two in Pakistan Super League and this is all about it."

Razzaq's previous stint in domestic cricket ended with fitness issues. He had also publicly criticised  the then head coach Waqar Younis for not considering him for selection.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 07, 2018

Tags : #Abdul Razzaq #Abdul Razzaq Comeback #Cricket News #Pakistan Cricket #Pakistan Super League #Pakistan Super League 2018 #PSL #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 9 6 3 0 12
4
Kolkata
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Mumbai
 10 4 6 0 8
6
Bangalore
 9 3 6 0 6
7
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Kane Williamson
28%
Rashid khan
27%
Virat Kohli
29%
Tim Southee
18%

IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all