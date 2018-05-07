Lahore: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razaaq, who last played an international match 2013, is set to return to competitive cricket to push his selection for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 38-year-old will lead PTV in the upcoming domestic season and hopes that his performances will help him bag a PSL contract.

"I will be captaining PTV this season. I feel completely fit at the moment and my form has been good recently. I hope my performances in the domestic season gets me selected for the PSL next year," Razzaq told Daily Express on Sunday.

Razzaq had quit first-class cricket in 2014 after his form dipped and his side ZTBL were relegated to Grade II. He even went on to serve as the bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators last season. His last international outing was in a T20 game against South Africa five years back.

"I already told the selectors my plans for the future at the time," he said.

"We all are agreed that if my form and performances in the domestic season are up to the mark, then I would most certainly be drafted in the next PSL."

Razzaq made his international debut in 1996 and represented the country in 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is.

"It was Mohammad Wasim who actually motivated me to play again," Razzaq told ESPNcricinfo. "Given the fact that my love for the game is still there, I have decided to give it a shot for one last final time. I am offered a contract by PTV and going to play first-class cricket for them this year. I know I cannot play for Pakistan anymore and that isn't my aim either. I know there are a lot of youngsters all over and they are doing very well. I don't want to push myself there but my aim is to play for another year or two in Pakistan Super League and this is all about it."

Razzaq's previous stint in domestic cricket ended with fitness issues. He had also publicly criticised the then head coach Waqar Younis for not considering him for selection.

With inputs from IANS