Out-of-favour India batsman Murali Vijay says he's under no pressure to get back to Test team
Out-of-favour India batsman Murali Vijay on Saturday said he is under no pressure to get back to the national side and would look to contribute to whichever team he is playing for.
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs NEDW Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BP Ballari Tuskers beat Belagavi Panthers by 37 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL Vs BB Bijapur Bulls beat Shivamogga Lions by 17 runs
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW Vs MALW Malaysia Women beat Singapore Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 THAW Vs USAW Thailand Women beat USA Women by 58 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW Vs NAMW Scotland Women beat Namibia Women by 84 runs
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW Vs MALW Malaysia Women beat Singapore Women by 9 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs BER Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 318 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 1 wicket
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW vs USAW - Aug 31st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs IREW - Aug 31st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs NAMW - Sep 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT vs HT - Aug 31st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Assam NRC final list published: From 1947 to 2019, a timeline of state's struggle against influx of immigrants through porous border
-
Assam NRC final list: Original petitioner in SC says document is 'flawed' as apex court rejected reverification plea
-
NRC needed in Delhi as 'illegal immigrants are dangerous', says Manoj Tiwari; BJP MP says party to include demand in manifesto
-
Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah isn't the first project to fall out because of actor-director tiff
-
US Open 2019: Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev beats veteran Spaniard Feliciano Lopez but loses crowd support with antics
-
GDP growth slips to 5%: There may be more bad news coming before things get better; economy must be sole focus now
-
Alert sounded in Bahamas, Florida as Hurricane Dorian strengthens into 'extremely dangerous Category-4' storm
-
How the Indian classical dance industry created a troubling culture of dependency on marriage
-
Argentine-German photographer Gerardo Korn paints the city of Buenos Aires in black and white
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3763
|114
|2
|New Zealand
|2736
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4076
|105
|5
|Australia
|2951
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3681
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Chennai: Out-of-favour India batsman Murali Vijay on Saturday said he is under no pressure to get back to the national side and would look to contribute to whichever team he is playing for.
File image of Murali Vijay. Reuters
Vijay last played for India in the second Test against Australia at Perth in December 2018.
The 35-year-old has played 61 Tests, scoring 3,982 runs at an average of 38.28 with a top score of 167.
"Of course, I don't put any limitations to my dreams. I am not under any pressure (to get back in the Indian side.) I have given four comebacks to the national team. I am enjoying the space I am in right now," Vijay told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the Junior Super Kings tournament.
"I'm honest with my preparation. It is a team sport and I know how to make a comeback. I have done it before. I know how to do that. Let us see how it goes."
The 35-year-old, who will play for English County team Somerset in the last three Championship matches of the season, said he enjoys competitive cricket.
"I play cricket for just pride and sheer passion. I don't look forward to playing for India or the World XI. My funda is to play cricket at a higher level. If it is of a good competition, I am going to enjoy that."
"Any cricket is good for me and my aim is to contribute to whichever teams I play for. And this is what I have done over a period of 15 years and nothing changes in that aspect," he added.
The stylish right-hander, who was in good form in the Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 tournament last month, said he was looking forward to the forthcoming domestic season.
"I understand the importance of momentum. We create momentum while playing. You can't sit and create momentum. After a long time, we are playing together for the state in Vijay Hazare and it's going to be an exciting time for all of us because we all want to win tournaments and prove that TN is one of the best in the country."
"We all have the pride to play for our state and we need to pull up our socks and put up a good show," he added.
Updated Date:
Aug 31, 2019 17:32:03 IST
Also See
Eoin Morgan says he will take call on captaincy only after sorting out his back problems, attaining full fitness
Ravi Shastri retained as Team India head coach: Timeline of key events from former captain's first stint with 'Men in Blue'
Virat Kohli's preference for Ravi Shastri had no influence in selecting Team India head coach, says Kapil Dev