First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
IND in WI | 1st Test Aug 22, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 318 runs
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Out-of-favour India batsman Murali Vijay says he's under no pressure to get back to Test team

Out-of-favour India batsman Murali Vijay on Saturday said he is under no pressure to get back to the national side and would look to contribute to whichever team he is playing for.

Press Trust of India, Aug 31, 2019 17:32:03 IST

Chennai: Out-of-favour India batsman Murali Vijay on Saturday said he is under no pressure to get back to the national side and would look to contribute to whichever team he is playing for.

Out-of-favour India batsman Murali Vijay says hes under no pressure to get back to Test team

File image of Murali Vijay. Reuters

Vijay last played for India in the second Test against Australia at Perth in December 2018.

The 35-year-old has played 61 Tests, scoring 3,982 runs at an average of 38.28 with a top score of 167.

"Of course, I don't put any limitations to my dreams. I am not under any pressure (to get back in the Indian side.) I have given four comebacks to the national team. I am enjoying the space I am in right now," Vijay told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the Junior Super Kings tournament.

"I'm honest with my preparation. It is a team sport and I know how to make a comeback. I have done it before. I know how to do that. Let us see how it goes."

The 35-year-old, who will play for English County team Somerset in the last three Championship matches of the season, said he enjoys competitive cricket.

"I play cricket for just pride and sheer passion. I don't look forward to playing for India or the World XI. My funda is to play cricket at a higher level. If it is of a good competition, I am going to enjoy that."

"Any cricket is good for me and my aim is to contribute to whichever teams I play for. And this is what I have done over a period of 15 years and nothing changes in that aspect," he added.
The stylish right-hander, who was in good form in the Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 tournament last month, said he was looking forward to the forthcoming domestic season.

"I understand the importance of momentum. We create momentum while playing. You can't sit and create momentum. After a long time, we are playing together for the state in Vijay Hazare and it's going to be an exciting time for all of us because we all want to win tournaments and prove that TN is one of the best in the country."

"We all have the pride to play for our state and we need to pull up our socks and put up a good show," he added.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2019 17:32:03 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Cricket Team, Murali Vijay, SportsTracker, t20 Cricket, Tamil Nadu Premier League, Team India, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all