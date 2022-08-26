‘Our partnerships would always be special’: Virat Kohli pens heartwarming post for MS Dhoni

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was recently seen gearing up for the Asia Cup 2022 tournament during a net session on landing in Dubai just a couple of days back. Kohli, who is undergoing a rough patch with the bat, would be hoping to return to his old self in the continental tournament, and get back into rhythm at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

On Thursday though, Kohli took to social media to share a heart-warming post that is dedicated to former India captain MS Dhoni.

“Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18,” Kohli posted on Twitter along with a photo of him raising his bat while Dhoni can be seen in the background.

Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PafGRkMH0Y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2022

For a long time, Kohli had served as India’s vice-captain to Dhoni before taking over as Test skipper in 2014. The 33-year-old continued serving as deputy in limited-overs format, that was until 2017, when Kohli took over as India skipper across formats.

Kohli and Dhoni have previously forged several match-winning partnerships for India. The picture in Kohli’s post is that from the 2016 T20 World Cup match between India and Australia, where Kohli had scored an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls. Kohli and Dhoni were involved in an unbeaten 67-run stand for the fifth wicket in that match.

The Delhi cricketer, however, has struggled to find some big runs recently. Kohli has just scored 76 runs from the last five international matches across formats, but will look to turn his fortunes around in the upcoming Asia Cup. He has not scored an international century since November 2019, when he scored 136 against Bangladesh in a day-night Test in Kolkata.

India take on Pakistan in their first Group A match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday (28 August) before facing Hong Kong at the same venue on 31 August.

