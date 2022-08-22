‘Our bowling ain’t world class?’: Kaif slammed for taking ‘dig’ at Bumrah with ‘Bazball’ tweet

Powered by the irresistible bowling attack, South Africa scripted a sensational win over England to snap the home team's winning run. This was the first defeat for the England Test side under the new red-ball leadership duo of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball and his five-wicket haul saw England being reduced to 165 in the first innings. In response, South Africa notched up 326 and earned a sizeable lead.

In the second innings, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen combined superbly to bundle England out for 149 as the Proteas won by an innings and 12 runs. After this win, for India batter Mohammad Kaif lauded South Africa with a ‘Bazball’ tweet and questioned the potency of the Indian bowling attack.

“South Africa shows that Bazball doesn't work against world-class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who sets smart fields. #SAvsENG,” Kaif had tweeted.

South Africa shows that Bazball doesn't work against world class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who sets smart fields. #SAvsENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 19, 2022

It is quite apparent that Kaif also took at Jasprit Bumrah, who was the stand-in captain for India since both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were out with their respective injuries. Fans on Twitter were not too impressed with this tweet and they even took a dig at the former Indian batter:

Toh india ki kya world class atk nhi hai?? ..bas baat itna hai ki England chase karna chahta hai humesa..next match mein agar England 2nd batting karta hai toh aap dekhna ahi lineup kaise isi South Africa bowling ki dhachiya uadae gaa.South Africa ki har mein hi india ki fyadahai — Babul Dhal (@DhalBabul) August 19, 2022

Kaif bhai does that mean we didn’t had world class fast bowling attach ? 😅 — Kartikeya (@mrkartikeya_) August 19, 2022

So are you saying it worked against india because our bowlers aren’t class or because our captain wasn’t sharp and did not set smart fields? — Thim Monnanda (@thim_ponnappa) August 19, 2022

Bazball only works when they create pitches which goes dead till 4-5 days, they never won a match by playing aggressively on good wicket

Flat pitch bullies are what they're called. — Lazyweeb (@lazyweeb69) August 19, 2022

So Indian and kiwi attack isnt world class? Captaincy is understandable point in case of Bumrah but what about Kane? Imho, it is just that bazball or whatever it is wasnt ever tested while batting first. — Mudit Jain, IRS (@MuditJainIRS) August 19, 2022

Worls class bowling attack...that's a stretch. Rabada yes he is very well proven. Jason is young with talent (but fairly wayward) the other two hardly world class - come on!! The pitch was doing all sorts thenfirst dig and did you see the state of the ball when SA bowled. — Willis (@William79914314) August 20, 2022

Kaif was talking about the Birmingham Test where Bumrah led the side owing to Rohit Sharma's injury. Rishabh Pant was sensational in the first innings with 146 and Ravindra Jadeja's ton helped India amass 416 in the first innings.

Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj then took up the mantle to bundle out England for 284. India struggled to hold on to this advantage as they were knocked over for 245 runs in the second innings. This left England needing to chase down 378 runs.

However, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow ended up making a cakewalk of the challenging target, smashing sensational tons as the hosts chased down the total with ease on the final day.

South Africa thus put an end to England’s winning run with this win. Both these sides will now be held north where the second Test will take place at Manchester from 25 August.

