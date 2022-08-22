Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • ‘Our bowling ain’t world class?’: Kaif slammed for taking ‘dig’ at Bumrah with ‘Bazball’ tweet

Cricket

‘Our bowling ain’t world class?’: Kaif slammed for taking ‘dig’ at Bumrah with ‘Bazball’ tweet

Kaif was talking about the Birmingham Test where Jasprit Bumrah led the side owing to Rohit Sharma's injury.

‘Our bowling ain’t world class?’: Kaif slammed for taking ‘dig’ at Bumrah with ‘Bazball’ tweet

File image of Mohammad Kaif. Sportzpics

Powered by the irresistible bowling attack, South Africa scripted a sensational win over England to snap the home team's winning run. This was the first defeat for the England Test side under the new red-ball leadership duo of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball and his five-wicket haul saw England being reduced to 165 in the first innings. In response, South Africa notched up 326 and earned a sizeable lead.

In the second innings, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen combined superbly to bundle England out for 149 as the Proteas won by an innings and 12 runs. After this win, for India batter Mohammad Kaif lauded South Africa with a ‘Bazball’ tweet and questioned the potency of the Indian bowling attack.

Also Read: Elgar hails 'special bunch' after Proteas' one-sided win at Lord's

“South Africa shows that Bazball doesn't work against world-class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who sets smart fields. #SAvsENG,” Kaif had tweeted.

It is quite apparent that Kaif also took at Jasprit Bumrah, who was the stand-in captain for India since both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were out with their respective injuries. Fans on Twitter were not too impressed with this tweet and they even took a dig at the former Indian batter:  

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

 

Kaif was talking about the Birmingham Test where Bumrah led the side owing to Rohit Sharma's injury. Rishabh Pant was sensational in the first innings with 146 and Ravindra Jadeja's ton helped India amass 416 in the first innings.

Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj then took up the mantle to bundle out England for 284. India struggled to hold on to this advantage as they were knocked over for 245 runs in the second innings. This left England needing to chase down 378 runs.

However, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow ended up making a cakewalk of the challenging target, smashing sensational tons as the hosts chased down the total with ease on the final day.

South Africa thus put an end to England’s winning run with this win. Both these sides will now be held north where the second Test will take place at Manchester from 25 August.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Updated Date: August 22, 2022 13:08:28 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Australian cricket fears 'missing generation' after COVID-19
First Cricket News

Australian cricket fears 'missing generation' after COVID-19

While club players have returned in strong numbers after Covid lockdowns, Cricket Australia's annual survey revealed a worrying decline in children aged 12 and under trying out cricket during the 2021-22 Australian summer

Australia cricketers donate prize money to Sri Lanka kids
First Cricket News

Australia cricketers donate prize money to Sri Lanka kids

Cricket Australia said US$30,000 would be donated as a gesture of support, after the men's squad witnessed long fuel queues and political demonstrations during the mid-year tour

Lisa Keightley to step down as England women's cricket coach when contract expires in summer
First Cricket News

Lisa Keightley to step down as England women's cricket coach when contract expires in summer

Lisa Keightley is to leave her role as coach of the England women's team at the end of the home season, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced