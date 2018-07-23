First Cricket
Opening four-day game between India A and South Africa A shifted to Bengaluru from Belgaum due to poor weather

Press Trust of India, July 23, 2018

Bengaluru: The first four-day match between India A and South Africa A has been shifted to Bengaluru from Belgaum due to inclement weather forecast.

Representational image. Getty

"The match, which was scheduled to be played at Belgaum next week, has been shifted to Bengaluru due to expected inclement weather conditions," KSCA Spokesperson Vinay Mruthanjaya told PTI in Bengaluru.

The first of the two games was scheduled to be played in Belgaum from 4 to 7 August followed by the second one in Bengaluru (10-13 August). But now both the matches will be held in Bengaluru.

Mruthunjaya said local ground staff could not prepare the pitch due to incessant weather in Belgaum, forcing BCCI to shift the series opener.

"The groundsmen escalated the matter to higher KSCA authorities, who took up the matter with BCCI officials," he said.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Bengaluru #Cricket #First-Class Cricket #India 'A' #India A Vs South Africa A #KSCA #South Africa A #South Africa A Vs India A #SportsTracker

