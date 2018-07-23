Opening four-day game between India A and South Africa A shifted to Bengaluru from Belgaum due to poor weather
The first four-day match between India A and South Africa A has been shifted to Bengaluru from Belgaum due to inclement weather forecast.
Press Trust of India,
July 23, 2018
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 199 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Bengaluru: The first four-day match between India A and South Africa A has been shifted to Bengaluru from Belgaum due to inclement weather forecast.
Representational image. Getty
"The match, which was scheduled to be played at Belgaum next week, has been shifted to Bengaluru due to expected inclement weather conditions," KSCA Spokesperson Vinay Mruthanjaya told PTI in Bengaluru.
The first of the two games was scheduled to be played in Belgaum from 4 to 7 August followed by the second one in Bengaluru (10-13 August). But now both the matches will be held in Bengaluru.
Mruthunjaya said local ground staff could not prepare the pitch due to incessant weather in Belgaum, forcing BCCI to shift the series opener.
"The groundsmen escalated the matter to higher KSCA authorities, who took up the matter with BCCI officials," he said.
Updated Date:
Jul 23, 2018
Also See
Yuzvendra Chahal named in India A squad for four-day games against South Africa A with Test preparation in mind
BCCI names Punjab wicket-keeper Abhishek Gupta in India Red squad for Duleep Trophy despite latter serving doping ban
State T20 leagues in turmoil as TNCA asks Supreme Court to snub BCCI and grant permission for signing outstation players