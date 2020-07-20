Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'Oops.. but understandable', Twitter reacts to Men's ICC T20 World Cup 2020 getting postponed by a year

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 20th, 2020
  • 22:36:28 IST

To no surprise, the men’s Twenty20 World Cup in October in Australia has been delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Australia cast doubt in May on the chances of it going ahead on schedule from 18 October to 15 November.

It will be played in the same months in 2021, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

It was going to be risky to gather 15 other nations with different levels of the coronavirus in Australia, where the state of Victoria was currently under lockdown after a new surge in cases. Victoria is to stage the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The postponement has led to a reshaping of the men’s international calendar in order to accommodate bilateral series which have been postponed everywhere since March except in England.

The T20 World Cup scheduled for November 2021 will take place in 2022, while the Cricket World Cup scheduled for February and March 2023 in India will go ahead in October and November that year.

Let us now take a look at some of the reactions to the announcement on microblogging website Twitter, from experts and fans alike:

The reaction from the official Twitter handle for the T20 World Cup would be a common one among cricket fans:

Not that it comes as a surprise to anyone:

Not sure if we’ll ever got to say that again:

“Saddest Moment for sports”:

Good news for PSL fans:

As well as for followers of women’s cricket:

‘Minor tournament’ makes way for the IPL now:

 

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: July 20, 2020 22:36:28 IST

