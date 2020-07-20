'Oops.. but understandable', Twitter reacts to Men's ICC T20 World Cup 2020 getting postponed by a year

To no surprise, the men’s Twenty20 World Cup in October in Australia has been delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Australia cast doubt in May on the chances of it going ahead on schedule from 18 October to 15 November.

It will be played in the same months in 2021, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

It was going to be risky to gather 15 other nations with different levels of the coronavirus in Australia, where the state of Victoria was currently under lockdown after a new surge in cases. Victoria is to stage the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The postponement has led to a reshaping of the men’s international calendar in order to accommodate bilateral series which have been postponed everywhere since March except in England.

The T20 World Cup scheduled for November 2021 will take place in 2022, while the Cricket World Cup scheduled for February and March 2023 in India will go ahead in October and November that year.

Let us now take a look at some of the reactions to the announcement on microblogging website Twitter, from experts and fans alike:

The reaction from the official Twitter handle for the T20 World Cup would be a common one among cricket fans:

└📁 Hope it doesn't come to this... 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ ❌😞 The #T20WorldCup scheduled to take place in Australia this year has been officially postponed. pic.twitter.com/PZnzVOmW8T — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 20, 2020

Not that it comes as a surprise to anyone:

Not sure if we’ll ever got to say that again:

So there will be no 2020 Twenty20 World Cup, which is obvs a pretty big disappointment from the perspective of people who really like saying the word "twenty" four times in a row. — Bertus de Jong (@BdJcricket) July 20, 2020

“Saddest Moment for sports”:

Today is the Saddest Moment for sports in some major announcements due to COVID-19 The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2020 has been officially postponed..💔#T20WC #T20WorldCup#ICC pic.twitter.com/l7rW7zr1PM — Uman Malik (@U_3322) July 20, 2020

Good news for PSL fans:

Nice to see ICC accepting PCB’s stance of not to reschedule the Twenty20 World Cup in February March 2021 as it’s the window for PSL ... there were calls to reschedule it in PSL window.. all well that ends well.. interests of all member countries must be taken care of — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) July 20, 2020

As well as for followers of women’s cricket:

ICC confirm that planning for the 2021 Women’s World Cup (in NZ in Feb) is unaffected by the postponement of the men’s tournament and planning for it continues “as scheduled”. Good news! — Raf Nicholson (@RafNicholson) July 20, 2020

‘Minor tournament’ makes way for the IPL now:

ICC postponed their minor tournament World Cup to 2021 so that BCCI could arrange IPL in 2020. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 20, 2020

With inputs from Reuters