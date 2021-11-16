Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday rejected reports that claimed two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore were seized from him at the Mumbai airport on his return from Dubai after India wrapped up its campaign at the T20 World Cup.

According to NDTV, the cricketer said that only one watch worth Rs 1.5 crore had been taken for "proper valuation".

A report by ANI earlier on Tuesday had claimed that the Customs Department of Mumbai seized the watches on Sunday as the cricketer was not able to produce the bill receipt of the products.

"Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (14 November) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer did not have the bill receipt of the watches," the report quoted the Mumbai Customs Department as saying.

Taking to Twitter, Pandya said, "On Monday morning (15 November), I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty. Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport, and I would like to clarify about what transpired."

"I had voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid. As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchase documents which were submitted. However, customs is doing proper valuation for duty which I've already confirmed to pay," he added.

"The cost of the watch is approximately Rs 1.5 crore and not Rs 5 crore as per the rumours floating around on social media. I'm a law-abiding citizen of the country and I respect all government agencies. I've received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and I've assured my full cooperation to them and will provide them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared. All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded," he added.

Notably, last year, Hardik's brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya, was also intercepted at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.

With inputs from ANI