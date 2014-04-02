Online sale of IPL 2014 tickets to start from 3 April

The online sale of tickets for the seventh edition of the IPL, the first half of which has been shifted here due to the general elections in India, will start on 3 April.

The tickets will be available here.

They will also be available at select Lulu Hypermarkets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, from 6 April while stadium box-office sales will start on 10 April.

The first leg of the IPL has been shifted out due to a clash of dates with the general elections scheduled from 7 April to 12 May.

The tickets will be available in different denominations.

The minimum price for the Abu Dhabi matches is AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) 20 for a single match, and AED 30 for double-headers.

In Dubai, a ticket for one match will start at AED 30, and AED 50 for double-headers. In Sharjah, tickets will start at AED 30 for a single match, and AED 40 for the double-headers.

Eight teams will strive to win the coveted trophy between 16 April and 30 April at three different venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The first of 20 matches of the UAE leg will be played on 16 April at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, with reigning champions Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata Knight Riders, the 2012 winners.

“I have spent a lot of time over the years in this wonderful country and it is great to see the excitement and buzz being generated prior to a tournament of this magnitude, here in the UAE,” said Sunil Gavaskar, Interim President BCCI-IPL.

Chairman of the IPL Governing Council Ranjib Biswal said the event would be exciting for the cricketing fraternity and people of the UAE.

“I want to thank the UAE government, the Emirates Cricket Board, the administrations of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, as well as the three sports councils, for their support and commitment to host the IPL. The 20 matches to be played in the UAE will feature top cricketers from all over the world. I am sure that the opportunity to witness their heroes in action will prompt them to flock to the stadiums,” he said.

The Emirates Cricket Board has a proven track record in terms of hosting significant cricket series and tournaments.

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2014, was held here recently.

PTI