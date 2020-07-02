Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'One of the greatest cricketers from the country': Cricket world pays tribute to Sir Everton Weekes who passed away at 95

  • FP Trending
  • July 2nd, 2020
  • 12:09:05 IST

Legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Everton Weekes passed away on Wednesday. Weekes was 95 and had already suffered a heart attack in 2019.

Weekes, alongside Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell, formed a formidable batting unit in the West Indies team. All made their Test debuts within three weeks in early 1948. Between March and December 1948, Weekes registered five successive Test centuries against England and India. He passed 1,000 Test runs in 12 innings and finished with a Test average of 58.61.

Following the legend's demise, a number of people from the cricketing fraternity paid their respects.

International Cricket Council, or ICC, tweeted, "Everton Weekes, one of West Indies' greatest batsmen and a former ICC match referee, has passed away at the age of 95. May he rest in peace."

Cricket West Indies official Twitter account shared a series of pictures of Everton Weekes and wrote, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace."

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt paid tribute to Everton Weekes.

Cricket legend from West Indies Viv Richards called him one of the greatest cricketers from the country.

West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy also expressed his grief over the death of Weekes.

Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle in his tribute said that the three Ws will now rest together, adjacent to each other. "They enriched cricket."

Former cricketer Anil Kumble recalled his meeting with Sir Everton Weekes during the ICC conference in Barbado. He also said that he remembers a conversation that he had with the legendary cricketer during his time as match referee.

Former England cricketer Mike Atherton wrote that he is "very sad" to learn of the passing of Weekes.

Updated Date: July 02, 2020 12:09:05 IST

