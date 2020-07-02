'One of the greatest cricketers from the country': Cricket world pays tribute to Sir Everton Weekes who passed away at 95

Legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Everton Weekes passed away on Wednesday. Weekes was 95 and had already suffered a heart attack in 2019.

Weekes, alongside Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell, formed a formidable batting unit in the West Indies team. All made their Test debuts within three weeks in early 1948. Between March and December 1948, Weekes registered five successive Test centuries against England and India. He passed 1,000 Test runs in 12 innings and finished with a Test average of 58.61.

Following the legend's demise, a number of people from the cricketing fraternity paid their respects.

International Cricket Council, or ICC, tweeted, "Everton Weekes, one of West Indies' greatest batsmen and a former ICC match referee, has passed away at the age of 95. May he rest in peace."

Cricket West Indies official Twitter account shared a series of pictures of Everton Weekes and wrote, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace."

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt paid tribute to Everton Weekes.

"A most amazing pioneer in West Indies cricket. A tremendous gentleman and a wonderful human being. He was literally a founding father of our cricket. May he rest in peace." - CWI President Ricky Skerritt pays tribute to WI legend, Sir Everton Weekes upon news of his passing. pic.twitter.com/eLRHwDzTft — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2020

Cricket legend from West Indies Viv Richards called him one of the greatest cricketers from the country.

Can't believe the legendary Sir Everton Weekes is no more. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. One of the greatest cricketers from the country. A true icon. Rest In Peace, legend! pic.twitter.com/GuZLPcUiHe — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) July 2, 2020

West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy also expressed his grief over the death of Weekes.

We lost a legend today. Sir Everton Weekes is part of @windiescricket great history and legacy. He also was a great human being. Condolences goes out to his family. May he Rest In Peace ✌🏾 🙏🏾 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) July 1, 2020

Everyone at MCC and Lord’s are saddened at the news of Sir Everton Weekes’ passing. He will forever be remembered as one of @windiescricket’s finest cricketers. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/UJGMN5EGRQ — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 1, 2020

Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle in his tribute said that the three Ws will now rest together, adjacent to each other. "They enriched cricket."

The great Everton Weekes bids goodbye at 95. Was a score some bowling sides would have been happy to concede when he was peeling off centuries. The three Ws will now rest together, adjacent to each other. They enriched cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2020

Former cricketer Anil Kumble recalled his meeting with Sir Everton Weekes during the ICC conference in Barbado. He also said that he remembers a conversation that he had with the legendary cricketer during his time as match referee.

Saddened to hear about the passing of WI legend Sir. Everton Weekes. Had met him during the ICC conference in Barbados. He remembered a conversation we had during his time as match referee. Condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 2, 2020

Former England cricketer Mike Atherton wrote that he is "very sad" to learn of the passing of Weekes.

Very sad to learn of the passing of Sir Everton Weekes. A humble man who wore his greatness lightly — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) July 1, 2020