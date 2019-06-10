One of India's most loved cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, on Monday announced retirement from international cricket bringing an end to an illustrious 19-year-long career.

Considered, one of the greatest limited-overs format cricketer for India, the 37-year-old played starring roles in India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs.

The southpaw played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. Yuvraj amassed 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed the most success.

Apart from his massive contributions behind making India a cricketing superpower in 2000s, it was his attitude to never give up regardless of the nature of the obstacle that made him a fan favourite.

Diagnosed with cancer after 2011 World Cup win, Yuvraj never gave up on cricket as he fought a winning battle with the disease only to bounce back to playing international cricket in 2012.

He last played for India in a T20I against England in 2017 but his six sixes in an over against England's Stuart Broad in 2007 World T20 will always remain a memorable moment.

Yuvraj's decision to retire led an outpouring of emotional tributes on Twitter. Here we bring you the best of the reactions:

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

One of the most talented Indian batsmen...one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one☺️ #ThankYouYuvi — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 10, 2019

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019

It’s been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck @YUVSTRONG12 ! pic.twitter.com/vlXUdkgJSz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2019

will never forget watching a 19-year old #yuvrajsingh star in india's u19 world cup win in sri lanka in 2000. followed the team around in the tournament, it was clear then that he was going to be a huge star — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 10, 2019

One of the finest left hand batsmen in #Indian cricket to have played white-ball cricket #YuvrajSingh aka @YUVSTRONG12, announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats of the game. Thank U sir for your all round display. pic.twitter.com/T91Uj9D2NA — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 10, 2019