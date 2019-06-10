'One of the biggest match-winners': Twitter salutes Yuvraj Singh as he announces retirement from international cricket
Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday after an illustrious 19-year long career
One of India's most loved cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, on Monday announced retirement from international cricket bringing an end to an illustrious 19-year-long career.
Considered, one of the greatest limited-overs format cricketer for India, the 37-year-old played starring roles in India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs.
The southpaw played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. Yuvraj amassed 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed the most success.
Apart from his massive contributions behind making India a cricketing superpower in 2000s, it was his attitude to never give up regardless of the nature of the obstacle that made him a fan favourite.
Diagnosed with cancer after 2011 World Cup win, Yuvraj never gave up on cricket as he fought a winning battle with the disease only to bounce back to playing international cricket in 2012.
He last played for India in a T20I against England in 2017 but his six sixes in an over against England's Stuart Broad in 2007 World T20 will always remain a memorable moment.
Yuvraj's decision to retire led an outpouring of emotional tributes on Twitter. Here we bring you the best of the reactions:
Updated Date:
Jun 10, 2019 15:12:49 IST
