'Once in a generation player': Wishes pour in for MS Dhoni as former India skipper turns 39

Former India captain and the only skipper to win all three ICC trophies (World T20, Cricket World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, turned 39 on 7 July.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman took the captaincy mantle from Rahul Dravid in 2007 and led India to their maiden World T20 title the same year in South Africa. Four years later, he etched himself in country's collective consciousness by winning the 50-over World Cup with a memorable six at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Although it has been over a year that the former skipper played for the national side, Dhoni still remains relevant to his scores of fans. On his 39th birthday, his peers and admirers extended their wishes to the former captain on Twitter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video compilation of Dhoni’s best sixes.

One man, countless moments of joy! Let’s celebrate @msdhoni's birthday by revisiting some of his monstrous sixes! ️#HappyBirthdayDhoni — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished "one of India’s greatest captains of all time.”

2007 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

2013 ICC Champions Trophy Happy birthday to one of India's greatest captains of all time, MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/XWRlV63D36 — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2020

Chennai Super Kings paid tribute to their 'thala' in style. After sharing a birthday post, they asked other CSK teammates to recount their favorite memory of Dhoni.

The Lions roar in their wishes and recount their favourite memory with this ever-favourite man! #HappyBirthdayDhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/UBlPU5BSvc — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2020

Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, and Kedar Jadhav led the cricketers in wishing 'Captain Cool'.

Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you pic.twitter.com/i9zR4Zb5A3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2020

Raina, who is known to be one of Dhoni’s closest friends on and off the field shared a video of his “skipper” taking aim at a gun range.

Kedar Jadhav penned a heartwarming note for his “best friend, teammate and captain”.

A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni Thank You @InsideCricket07 for making it happen. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/xfiakfh8Ai — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2020

Virender Sehwag wrote, “Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers”.

Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/T9Bj7G32BI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2020

Wishes poured in from Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif, Ajinkya Rahane, and Dwayne Bravo as well.

Happy birthday Mahi bhai. I hope you have a wonderful and a fantastic day. Thank you for being such an amazing human being. God bless you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BZ1Za759FM — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 6, 2020

Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni ❤️ #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/WfoRkMmAuo — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose composure and patience continues to be an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/h1EXP6aohR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2020

Name: MS Dhoni Won all ICC Trophies✅ Led CSK to 3 IPL titles✅ Inspired a generation to chase their dreams✅ The next MSD? ❌ Error 404 Next MSD will never be found Wishing once-in-a-lifetime player & captain a very happy birthday @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3BL1RTF81s — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2020

Wish you a very happy birthday Dhoni bhai.

Have a good one! @msdhoni — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 7, 2020

It was pleasure. Great work. Happy Birthday @msdhoni https://t.co/klWp0yEk2O — Dwayne DJ Bravo (@DJBravo47) July 6, 2020

Dhoni has represented India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is.