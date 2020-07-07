Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Once in a generation player': Wishes pour in for MS Dhoni as former India skipper turns 39

  • FP Trending
  • July 7th, 2020
  • 12:02:30 IST

Former India captain and the only skipper to win all three ICC trophies (World T20, Cricket World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, turned 39 on 7 July.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman took the captaincy mantle from Rahul Dravid in 2007 and led India to their maiden World T20 title the same year in South Africa. Four years later, he etched himself in country's collective consciousness by winning the 50-over World Cup with a memorable six at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Although it has been over a year that the former skipper played for the national side, Dhoni still remains relevant to his scores of fans. On his 39th birthday, his peers and admirers extended their wishes to the former captain on Twitter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video compilation of Dhoni’s best sixes.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished "one of India’s greatest captains of all time.”

Chennai Super Kings paid tribute to their 'thala' in style. After sharing a birthday post, they asked other CSK teammates to recount their favorite memory of Dhoni.

Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, and Kedar Jadhav led the cricketers in wishing 'Captain Cool'.

Raina, who is known to be one of Dhoni’s closest friends on and off the field shared a video of his “skipper” taking aim at a gun range.

Kedar Jadhav penned a heartwarming note for his “best friend, teammate and captain”.

Virender Sehwag wrote, “Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers”.

Wishes poured in from Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif, Ajinkya Rahane, and Dwayne Bravo as well.

Dhoni has represented India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is.

Updated Date: July 07, 2020 12:02:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep Yadav knows why he is dropped, says skipper Virat Kohli
sports news

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep Yadav knows why he is dropped, says skipper Virat Kohli

India vs South Africa: Proteas must channel Aussie Steve O'keefe's 2017 Pune heroics, follow Vizag batting template to bounce back
sports news

India vs South Africa: Proteas must channel Aussie Steve O'keefe's 2017 Pune heroics, follow Vizag batting template to bounce back

Anil Kumble says Rohit Sharma has attitude to succeed in overseas Test matches, R Ashwin is premier spinner for India
sports news

Anil Kumble says Rohit Sharma has attitude to succeed in overseas Test matches, R Ashwin is premier spinner for India